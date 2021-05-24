Top 5 GTA 5 speedrunners fans should follow in 2021

GTA 5's popularity hasn't dipped much despite being over 7 years old, as new content, including mods, roleplaying and speedrunning, by the GTA community keeps it alive .

Speedrunning in itself is a pretty difficult feat to achieve for any game, since it involves completing a game faster than normally achievable, and it requires prior planning, clever exploitation without breaking any rules and almost learning the game by heart. This results in a tense but careful gameplay which can be extremely frustrating to complete, as a single mistake can cost the entire attempt.

GTA 5, despite being an open-world sandbox with limited roleplaying features, is a frequent choice for speedrunning, because of its massive popularity. This includes a list of speedrunners that fans of the game can look forward to following in 2021.

5 GTA 5 speedrunners fans should follow in 2021

5. Reloe

Reloe is a German streamer who mainly streams World of Warcraft, but he has had a lot of speedruns in GTA 5. With around 5k followers on Twitch, he isn't the most popular speedrunner but he currently holds the first position in the miscellaneous section Golf and good ranking in other general sections.

4. burhác

He is one of the best GTA 5 speedrunners with almost all of his rankings in the top 5 position. While he does not upload regularly, some of his world record runs can be found on Twitch and YouTube. He has also done speedruns for some other games like the Left 4 Dead series where he has consistently come out on top, and those videos can also be found on his YouTube channel.

#3 - szau

With just under 1k followers on Twitch, szau isn't the most popular GTA 5 speedrunner but is easily one of the best, with the most number of 1st position runs held in the game (including miscellaneous). His YouTube channel has around 9k followers, and consists of his GTA 5 speedruns, but not much else. However, his impressive performance makes him a promising streamer to follow.

2. FriendlyBaron

FriendlyBaron stands at 9th position in the Any% Classic category, and he does not have many other runs apart from a few in the miscellaneous section where he does have decent rankings, but his videos are one of the most interesting on this list.

His YouTube channel has many videos where he compares a casual gameplay versus a speedrunner's and explains the differences behind them. Most of his content is informative but interesting, and although he has been inactive for almost a year, he has a ton of content on his Twitch channel.

There are various rumors about his reason for discontinuation, but he and DarkViperAU had some conflict which spilled over online, and he has been quiet since then.

1. DarkViperAU

While he isn't the top speedrunner anymore, he is still the most popular one, with around 500k followers on twitch and even more on YouTube, where he uploads unique gameplay videos like finishing GTA 5 without taking any damage at all, or without firing a single shot for as long as possible.

While he does stream other games and even uploads non-gameplay videos, most of his content is centered around GTA 5 and he has always found new ways to play the game, sometimes making it crazier, like the GTA Chaos mod gameplay, or making it excessively difficult, like the no damage and pacifist gameplays.

