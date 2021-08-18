Top 5 GTA Online easter eggs that all fans need to find 

GTA Online has become one of the most iconic games in the world. With many new players joining the experience, the game has changed drastically since its initial release.

GTA Online gets large updates quite often which adds a ton of new features to the game. For the players who have done almost everything the main game has to offer, they can indulge in finding a large number of Easter eggs that Rockstar has added to the game.

Rockstar Games has always been known to add Easter Eggs to their games and GTA Online is no exception.

Top 5 easter eggs in GTA Online that all fans need to locate

5) Loch Ness Monster Cayo Perico

The Scottish folklore of the Loch Ness Monster is a rare occurrence that players can come across while doing the Cayo Perico Heist. Everyone is aware that Rockstar Games originated in Scotland, and perhaps, the creators of GTA wanted to sprinkle some folk lore in GTA Online.

The Loch Ness Monster is a large, long necked monster which has one or more humps protruding from the water. The Monster can be seen during the Finale of the Cayo Perico Heist.

4) Jolene Cranley-Evans

Jolene Cranley-Evans is often referred to as the Ghost of Mount Gordo. She is the deceased wife of the character Jock Cranley. Jock Cranley is a stunt man who wanted to leave his aforementioned wife, Jolene, to pursue his dreams.

When Jolene didn't let him leave Blaine County, Jock pushed her over the edge of the cliff at Mount Gordo. Players can spot the ghost floating on the cliffs of Mount Gordo at night, between 23.00 pm and 12 midnight. The ghost is floating above the name of her husband written in blood.

3) The Infinity Killer

Merle Abrahams, also known as The Infinity Killer, is a deceased character mentioned in GTA 5 who committed eight murders. The number 8 always fascinated him as it looked like the infitinty symbol.

He claimed that "8 is just infinity stood up", hence his nickname The Infinity Killer. Players can find the bodies of his victims in the southern waters of Cayo Perico. It is rumored that the killings could be the doing of a copycat killer and not the original murderer from Los Santos.

2) Crashed UFO

There is a secret supply mission in GTA Online that was added with the Gunrunning update. Players need to complete at least 600 resupplies of their bunker to trigger this mission.

Players need to start their 600th resupply between 21.00 pm and 23.00 pm to trigger this random mission which will take them to the site of a crashed UFO. They will need to approach the UFO which is surrounded by corpses, take the Alien Egg and return it as a supply to the bunker.

1) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic has quite a few Easter eggs spread across GTA 5 and GTA Online. There are two wanted posters of Niko Bellic, one is in the middle of nowhere in Blaine County and the other can be found in the middle of Grand Senora Desert.

