Top 5 GTA Online modded cars (September 2021)

There are hundreds of cars in GTA Online. Some are best for racing, whereas some cars are purely bought so players can customize and flaunt them to their friends.

There are many cars that players can customize in the game, and with the Los Santos Tuners update, more modification options are available. Players can now enjoy customizing their cars and showing them off at the LS Car Meet.

With so many cars in the game, this article will help players understand the 5 most customizable cars. This list highlights all the best tuner cars to modify from the LS Tuner update.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

5 cars in GTA Online that are best for modification

5) Annis ZR350

The Annis ZR350 is a sports tuner car in GTA Online. The car was introduced to the game during the Los Santos Tuner update on July 20, 2021. The car is based on the Mazda RX-7, and has 29 Modification categories in the game, making it one of the most customizable cars in the game.

The ZR350 can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,615,000.

4) Pfister Comet S2

The Pfister Comet S2 is a sports Turner car from GTA Online based on the Porche 911 (1992). The Comet S2 was added to the game during the Los Santos Tuner update and was released on July 29, 2021. The Comet S2 is a tuner version of the preexisting Pfister Comet in the game.

The S2 can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,408,500.

3) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a two-door muscle tuner in GTA Online. The Dominator ASP is based on the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R. The ASP was released during the Los Santos Tuner update on August 5, 2021. This car has really good performance and also has many customization options.

The Dominator ASP can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,775,000.

2) Ubermacht Cypher

The Ubermacht Cypher is a sports tuner car in GTA Online. The Cypher is based on the BMW M2 (F87). The Cypher was added to the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update on September 2, 2021, and has many customization options while also being the fastest Tuner car in the game.

The Cypher can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,550,000.

1) Dinka Jester RR

The Dinka Jester RR is a sports car added to GTA Online as a part of the Los Santos Tuner update on July 20, 2021. The Jester RR is based on the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra. This car has one of the best accelerations in the game. The Jester RR can be bought from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,970,000, making it the second most expensive Tuner in GTA Online.

Edited by R. Elahi