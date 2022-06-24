Top 5 GTA Online tuner cars on sale this week

Rockstar Games has released GTA Online’s new weekly update allowing players to grab a hot set of tuner wheels at amazing discounts.

Tuner cars have a long history in the Grand Theft Auto Universe, which has had references paid to their popularity for customization and modification in real-life. Since the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021, tuner cars have been quite popular among players in GTA Online.

With amazing discounts this week, it is the perfect opportunity for players to get tuners. Here's a look at five tuner cars available at discounted prices in GTA Online this week.

Top 5 tuners cars in GTA Online – Price, Performance & More

5) ZR350

At number 5, it is the Annis ZR350, a 2-door sports car introduced in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its outer design is heavily inspired by the real-life Mazda RX-7 (FD) 1992-2002 and shares similarities even down to the engine bay.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by a two-rotor Wankel engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. The car has amazing top speed and acceleration. Though the vehicle tends to slide while cornering, adding a spoiler to it somewhat mitigates the issue.

This week, the vehicle is currently available at a 30% discount. Players can purchase it for $1,130,500 - $847,875 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

4) Calico GTF

Next on our list is the Karin Calico GTF, a 3-door sports liftback introduced in the game as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The vehicle’s design is inspired by the real-life sixth-generation Toyota Celica, whose front end resembles that of a Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205.

On the performance side, the vehicle is powered by an inline-six engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. Its phenomenal top speed and acceleration allows players to rocket off the starting line and charge hard to its top speed without any issues. As the car has good handling and traction, it is very stable, making it one of the top choices for wet races.

The car is currently available at a massive 40% discount. Players can purchase it for $1,197,000 - $897,750 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Euros

At number 3, it is the Annis Euros 2-door sports car introduced in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is based on the real-life Nissan 350Z (Z34) and closely resembles the ZR380.

Regarding its performance, the vehicle is powered by a single-cam V6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Though the car has slow acceleration due to its heavy weight, it does have pretty good top speed and cornering ability. The car also performs pretty well due to its weight and traction. It is considered to be an easy-to-control car for drifting in the game.

Players can get the vehicle at a 40% discount for $1,080,000 - $810,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online.

2) Jester RR

Next on our list is the Dinka Jester RR, a 3-door liftback coupe introduced in GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB).

On the performance side, the vehicle seems to be powered by a twin-cam inline-four engine coupled with an 8-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. The car has pretty good top speed as well as acceleration. It also has responsive handling, which doesn’t lose much traction while cornering. The steering response is very sharp.

Players can pick this tuner car at a staggering 40% discount for $1,182,000 - $886,500 from the Legendary Motorsport in the game.

1) Comet S2

At number 1 is the iconic Pfister Comet S2, a 2-door sports car introduced in GTA Online as part of the continuation of the Los Santos Tuners update. It’s a new version of the Comet, and its design is heavily inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 (992).

Regarding its performance, the vehicle seems to be powered by a flat-6 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox in a rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. It has great acceleration as well as top speed with excellent traction. Its braking capability is pretty good as it stops the vehicle quickly. The vehicle’s cornering ability is also excellent and does not cause as much wheelspin as other cars in the game.

The vehicle is available at a massive 40% discount. Players can purchase it for $1,126,800 - $845,100 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb https://t.co/jZ5wYCCxq6

Overall, this is the perfect time for players to grab a new set of wheels and wreck havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far