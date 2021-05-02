GTA Online throws out many distractions and ways to spend money in the game, but players must remain frugal with their money to level up quicker. While there are several avenues for players to make money in GTA Online, good equipment and vehicles will always help them make even more.

This is why the best way for players to spend money in GTA Online is on vehicles that offer some form of utility outside of just appearance. The vehicles on this list are priced quite low but do not make any compromises in terms of performance or utility.

These are some of the most "value-for-money" vehicles in GTA Online. They definitely won't burn a hole in the player's Maze Bank account.

Top 5 GTA Online vehicles that are value for money

#1 - Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma is just about the most useful vehicle that players can have around in GTA Online at the start of the game. It protects players and even passengers from gunfire. It also makes heist setups and contact missions much easier.

It doesn't make too many compromises in the speed department, as it is no slouch in terms of performance. The car strikes a great balance between utility and speed and is certainly one of the best purchases players can make.

#2 - Benefactor Schafter V12

The Benefactor Schafter V12 is certainly nothing to be scoffed at in terms of performance. It packs quite a punch. Its armored variant also makes it an extremely appealing buy as it provides players with a sturdy and capable car that is certainly worth its price tag.

The Schafter is a good compromise between looks and utility, especially with regards to its armored variant.

#3 - Pegassi Bati 801

The Pegassi Bati 801 is one of the fastest on-road vehicles in GTA Online and also amongst the cheapest. The Batio 801 costs a measly $10,000 and is easily one of the fastest bikes in the game.

The only compromise is that it doesn't exactly have the best handling stats, making it extremely unreliable around corners, especially at high speeds. Its braking can be very jittery and unpredictable, which can be detrimental to the player's performance in a race.

#4 - Elegy RH8

The Elegy RH8 is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online in terms of performance. The fact that it is available for free makes it the most value-for-money car in the game. The Elegy RH8 can hold its own against much pricier cars in its class and still come away the victor, should the player be equipped with enough upgrades for it.

The fact that there is no major initial investment in the car, purchasing upgrades should be much more comfortable for the player.

#5 - Vapid Dominator

The Vapid Dominator is not only one of the best-looking muscle cars in the game, but it is also one of the most powerful. The initial purchase price of the Dominator isn't much, but it can certainly be made more useful with the addition of quality upgrades.

The Vapid Dominator might lack a bit when it comes to handling and braking, but with enough practice, players should be able to find a way to use it in races.