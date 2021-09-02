Top 5 GTA RP servers in Asia ranked

GTA 5 RP has been getting more and more popular with each passing day. Although this phenomenon started in the west, it isn't restricted to it. Streamers all across the world, including those in Asia, have picked up on the trend.

GTA 5 RP is a multiplayer mod for GTA 5 that is played on FiveM's customized servers. It allows players to make their own servers to play with friends. The RP in GTA 5 RP stands for roleplaying, and streamers in these servers have to take it seriously.

Their roleplaying involves acting out as ordinary people living inside the game world. Several streamers are roleplaying in GTA 5 RP on various servers. This article lists some of the best FiveM servers in Asia.

GTA 5 RP: 5 of the best servers in Asia ranked

5) GLife: Extinction

GLife: Extinction is a unique server that brings DayZ to GTA 5 RP. In this server, roleplaying is less important than survival. The zombie outbreak theme makes it stand apart from most other FiveM servers.

4) Asia Drift Server

As the name implies, this server is dedicated to drifting. Since drifting began in Asia, it only makes sense that this server should be based in Asia. Players earn in-game money through drifting, which can be used to buy over 100 custom cars. Apart from drifting, players can also engage in offroad and motorcycle racing.

3) Legacy RP Server

With a large fan base, Legacy RP is one of India's most popular GTA RP servers. Popular GTA streamers, including RakaZone Gaming, Sikhwarrior, and SKplz, have all played on this server. Some of these streamers have left the server, citing a lack of roleplaying, among other reasons.

2) HydraTown RP (HTRP) Server

Dynamo Gaming, one of India's most popular gaming YouTubers, established Hydra Town RP. It is one of the most popular servers, with streamers such as Cosmic YT, ROCK3T, Logan Gaming, and Dynamo himself playing on it. Players on this server engage in moderate to serious roleplaying, with frequent story arcs being created.

1) Subversion RP (SVRP) Server

SVRP is one of the largest names in GTA 5 RP in India, with renowned streamers like RakaZone Gaming, TbOne, and Qayzer Gaming playing on it. SVRP is one of India's oldest GTA 5 RP servers. It features several unique occupations such as mining, fishing, and poultry farming that distinguish it from the majority of other servers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod