5 most popular GTA 5 RP servers in India as of 2021

GTA 5 RP's ever-increasing popularity has found its way into India as well.

GTA 5 RP is the latest craze among streamers, with servers like NoPixel, Mafia City, and Eclipse being popular choices for streaming. This trend has been picked up by a few Indian streamers as well, and they've hopped into Indian GTA 5 RP servers to entertain their audiences.

Roleplaying has never been a popular genre in India when it comes to gaming. Esports used to be centered around FPS titles. Now, the Battle Royale genre has taken up center stage in mobile gaming. However, GTA has always been a popular choice for single-player gaming in India. And with the increasing hype around GTA 5 RP, players and viewers are warming up to the idea of roleplaying.

Listed below are the five best GTA 5 RP servers based in India.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best GTA 5 RP servers in India?

5) Indian RolePlay Server (IRPS)

This is a fairly new GTA 5 RP server that is quickly growing in popularity, with over 2.4k members and more joining every day.

IRPS is an active server that seems promising, with its staff claiming to keep the roleplaying serious. There aren't many famous streamers on this server, but it is a good choice for players looking to roleplay for their own entertainment.

4) Exo Life RP

Exo Life RP has seen many popular Indian streamers playing on it, including RakaZone Gaming, Dynamo Gaming, and Shreeman Legend. This server was started by Shunick on June 26th, 2020, which quickly rose to fame with over 9k members as of 2021.

3) Legacy RP India

With over 22k members, Legacy RP is one of the biggest GTA RP servers in India. It has been frequented by popular GTA streamers like RakaZone Gaming, Sikhwarrior, and SKplz. However, players and fans have complained that the servers have been flooded by grinders who have no focus on the roleplaying aspect of GTA 5 RP.

2) Subversion RP (SVRP) India/Pakistan

When it comes to GTA 5 RP in India, SVRP is one of the biggest names, with a host of popular streamers RakaZone Gaming, TbOne, and Qayzer Gaming playing on it.

SVRP is one of the oldest GTA 5 RP servers in India, and it was updated to SVRP 2.0 in 2020 to prevent frequent DDoS attacks and improve stability. The server has some interesting jobs like mining, fishing, and poultry farming, which sets it apart from most other servers.

1) Hydra Town Roleplay (HTRP) Server

Hydra Town RP was founded by Dynamo Gaming, one of the biggest gaming YouTubers in India. With over 40k members, HTRP is the biggest GTA 5 RP server in India. It remains one of the most active, with various popular streamers like Cosmic YT, ROCK3T, Logan Gaming, and Dynamo himself streaming on the server.

This is a family-friendly server with character progression and roleplaying being the major aspects.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!