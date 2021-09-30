NoPixel, the most popular GTA RP server, has been around for a while, and every time they release a major update, players flock to join in the fun.

Even though there are 200 slots on offer on NoPixel, it is extremely difficult to get whitelisted and accepted on the server. One has to donate and go through a rigorous application process. Some servers, on the other hand, are a little easier to get into.

GTA RP: 5 servers that are like NoPixel

The release of NoPixel's 3.0 update has reignited interest in GTA RP, with streamers and viewers flocking to Twitch's GTA section, cementing the game's place among the most-watched.

Here are the top 5 GTA RP servers like NoPixel:

5) Lucid City RP

Lucid City could be a good alternative for players searching for something a little more open and wild.

It's on the FiveM list, like the others, and it's very open to newcomers. This server is primarily reliant on community members and content creators. They want to provide immersive and engaging storytelling of the highest quality. As a result, they adhere to their guidelines to the letter. They wish to reduce the amount of harassment that GTA 5 RP servers are subjected to on a regular basis.

The server has several of the NoPixel features, as well as a handful of its own, and even Cayo Perico from the standard GTA Online mode. Before launching on a crime spree, players should join their forum and Discord and introduce themselves, just like the other servers on the list.

4) The Family RP

For this GTA 5 RP server, which emphasizes natural realism, beginners will be issued a character passport. It may not be as bizarre as NoPixel but it does, however, provide enough entertainment for gamers.

They have the option of choosing between civilian and criminal employment, as well as roleplaying as police officers, which is a popular choice in the community.

3) Eclipse RP

Eclipse is one server that comes extremely close to NoPixel. There are numerous methods to earn money, spend it, and have a great RP experience, just as there is in NoPixel.

To communicate with players, Eclipse RP uses voice chat and texting. It frequently deals with gang fighting amongst numerous criminals, just as NoPixel. Even the cops have been known to get involved.

Eclipse RP makes extensive use of complex scripts for a variety of functions, including pet ownership and business management.

It has a large server capacity as well as a dedicated forum and Discord for you to participate in. It's also a simple one to get into; simply join the site, Discord, and introduce yourself.

2) GTA World

This GTA 5 RP server, unlike NoPixel and other GTA 5 RP servers, is largely text-based. It does, however, have some similarities. It's a little more stripped-down than other servers, but the roleplaying possibilities are somewhat unique, given that you have to type rather than speak.

The server does have a lot of material, since you may run businesses, own homes, join criminal gangs, and customize things to your heart's delight, just like other servers on this list. GTA World is also available through Rage, not FiveM, and includes a forum and a Discord server, just like the others. There is no pay-to-win and Rage MP is utilized to address lag and sync concerns.

1) Mafia City RP

The MafiaCity server is roleplay-heavy, although it differs from the others in a few ways.

Firstly, it's hosted on Rage mod rather than FiveM, thus NPCs aren't required. Additionally, when it comes to roles, the choices are endless. You may be a bad criminal just as readily as you can be a cop or a firefighter. The dynamic animations that it offers enable players to fully immerse themselves in the game. They can do push-ups on the beach, for example, or dance to the beat of the music.

A single lobby can hold hundreds of players, allowing for increased interaction between them. It's easy to get involved and players can join the server by downloading the Rage mod from their website.

