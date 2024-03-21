Top 5 GTA RP servers to try if you're bored of GTA Online (2024)

If you're bored of GTA Online in 2024, GTA RP servers might be the best alternative. These custom multiplayer sessions allow modded gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 5 with countless unique features, all geared towards providing a more immersive roleplaying experience. There are multiple job options, such as a cop, a criminal, a paramedic, or, in some GTA RP servers, an architect.

Every server comes with its own settings, mods, features, and even rules, although some generic rules are common to all. So, if roleplaying is your thing and you want to try something else after being bored of GTA Online, check out these GTA RP servers listed below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Five best GTA RP servers for players who are bored of GTA Online

5) NoPixel

NoPixel is undoubtedly the most popular RP server, as it's frequented by countless popular GTA RP streamers like Buddha, xQc, Sykkuno, and more. NoPixel supports up to 32 players in a session and has some stringent rules for roleplaying. This also means that getting into NoPixel is difficult as they don't accept all applications and require donations for entry.

NoPixel also has public servers specifically meant for non-streamers, but you'll need to pay to access these as well. While it's not a very beginner-friendly GTA RP server, you can expect some quality roleplaying in NoPixel. If you're bored of GTA Online, you'll find many upgrades and improvements, like new immersive features, map changes, new vehicles, and more.

4) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP is one of the biggest GTA RP servers, much like NoPixel, so you might have to spend some time on the waiting list before being accepted. Once you get in, however, Eclipse RP offers tons of potential things to do, factions to join, and community events to participate in for those who are bored of GTA Online.

Expect the sessions in Eclipse RP to be much more crowded and lively, as there can be 200 players at a time in this RP server. Eclipse RP relies on the RAGE Multiplayer (RageMP) client, which is not affiliated with Rockstar, unlike FiveM.

3) Lucid City RP

If you're familiar with the GTA RP server rules on NoPixel, you'll feel right at home on Lucid City RP. Just like NoPixel and Eclipse RP, there are two different servers here. One requires you to be on the waiting list to get whitelisted, while the other is an open public server.

There are countless jobs to choose from and several different factions to join as well. The roleplaying rules are a bit rigid, which isn't unlike most popular servers, but if you're bored of GTA Online, you might want to try it. Like most others on this list, Lucid City RP is a FiveM GTA RP server.

2) New Day RP

New Day RP is one of the newer GTA RP servers, as it first came out in 2021. It has recently made the jump into version 2.0, with new map mods, new heists, and some unique jobs like deep sea recycling. One of the highlights from their latest trailer was the Pacific Standard Heist, a GTA Online heist that has been uniquely implemented into the server.

Another unique feature of this server is that you can roleplay a mute character. If you're bored of GTA Online but you want a very similar experience, New Day RP is the best choice for you.

1) GTA World

If you want to get into roleplaying but are anxious about talking to other players, GTA World RP might be your server. This is because all communication on this server is done through text, so you'll never have to turn on your mic when playing.

GTA World comes with a lot of unique features, and the application process is very much like the other GTA RP servers listed here. Like Eclipse RP, this server is also powered by RAGE Multiplayer. The numerous unique features and roleplaying elements will keep you engaged if you're bored of GTA Online.

