With the introduction of NoPixel 3.0, GTA 5 RP is now more popular than ever. A number of well-known streamers now use this server to play GTA RP and create videos.

Here is a list of the top 5 GTA RP streamers to watch on the NoPixel server.

Best GTA RP streamers on the NoPixel server

5) summit1g

Jaryd Russell Lazar, known by his online alias summit1g, is a renowned Twitch gaming livestreamer with 6 million followers. He also has 96,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he posts highlights from his stream.

summit1g was a competitive CS: GO player and a member of the Mythic Gaming team. Following his retirement, he began streaming CS: GO on Twitch and gradually expanded to include GTA RP and Valorant.

The streamer takes on the role of "Charles Johnson," a seasoned street racer. In one of his recent streams, he was sentenced to life in jail following a bungled bank heist.

4) Sykkuno

Thomas, better known as Sykunno, is one of Twitch's most popular GTA RP streamers. He posts stream highlights on his YouTube channel, which has 3.8 million subscribers.

While playing on the NoPixel server, Sykunno always messes around with other popular streamers. His RP character is "Yuno Sykk," a well-known felon and bank robber. Largely owing to his antics with another player, Whippy, Sykkuno has one of the highest viewerships for GTA RP.

Apart from GTA RP, Sykunno also plays games like Among Us and Minecraft.

3) xQc

Felix 'xQc' Lengyel, a GTA RP streamer, boasts massive viewership for his plays, with 9.3 million Twitch followers and 1.63 million YouTube subscribers.

xQc used to role-play as "Jean Pierre," however, the character had to retire after he was banned from the server for the fifth time. He recently returned as "Officer PP," a new character.

The streamer is notorious for his outlandish behavior and contentious bans, which have drawn both criticism and new viewers to his channel. He's now banned due to allegations of chat-hopping, and it's uncertain when he'll return to the whitelisted NoPixel server. He currently plays on the public version of NoPixel, which is open to everyone.

In addition to GTA RP, he also streams Valorant and Fortnite.

2) Buddha

With 652,000 followers on Twitch, Lucas Ramos, popularly known as Buddha, is a huge GTA streamer. He also has a YouTube channel for posting stream highlights.

In the GTA RP community, Buddha's character Lang Buddha is immensely popular. He has created a story about a man who is the grandson of a Chinese triad lord. Following his exile to Los Santos, Buddha's story progresses from his attempt to live a straight and narrow life as a taxi driver to a gradual return to crime.

He frequently collaborates with other NoPixel streamers such as Sykunno and xQc.

1) Blaustoise

Nathan Blau, popularly known as Blaustoise, is a Twitch GTA RP streamer with a following of 252,000 fans. He has 13,000 subscribers on his YouTube account, where he posts stream highlights.

Blaustoise takes on the guise of "Mickey S," a former cop. He doesn't take it seriously and frequently makes jokes about it. He often collaborates with other popular streamers such as xQc and Sykunno.

In addition to GTA RP, he also streams Among Us, Rust, and Valorant.

With No Pixel becoming a melting pot for streamers and viewers, GTA RP has truly flourished. Players can watch any of the popular streamers listed above for a few laughs and giggles.

