Top 5 GTA San Andreas cheat codes for beginners on PC

Cheat codes can add a lot to a video game, but some GTA San Andreas players might not know which cheat codes they should mess around with first.

Although GTA San Andreas is an old game, it still attracts new players to this day thanks to its legendary reputation. Of course, entering cheat codes is easy in GTA San Andreas regardless of the version players might be playing on. Although entering it is easy, some players might still feel overwhelmed with what cheat code they should mess around with.

Technically speaking, the PC version has many alternative versions of entering the same cheat code thanks to how hidden input strings work (with there being well over 1B ways of entering a single cheat code thanks to how it works, albeit with most players never discovering 99% of them).

Five great GTA San Andreas cheat codes for beginners to mess around with on PC

#5 - Spawn Jetpack

The jetpack is one of GTA San Andreas's most iconic items, and its ease of control makes it the perfect "vehicle" for beginners to mess around with. It can be spawned anywhere and dropped and re-equipped anywhere, making it an insanely useful cheat in all stages of the game.

ROCKETMAN is one way to activate this cheat code on PC.

#4 - Unlimited Ammo

Beginners often have issues finding ammo and guns when playing GTA San Andreas for the first time. Fortunately, this cheat code alleviates the former issue altogether, as now players can shoot infinitely without worrying about pesky ammo problems.

FULLCLIP is one way to activate this cheat code on PC.

#3 - Weapons Set 3

Many old-school GTA games offer multiple weapons set cheat codes, and it's usually the last one that's the best. Unsurprisingly, the same still holds true in GTA San Andreas.

This cheat code gives the player a Chainsaw, Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher, M4, Satchel Charges, Silenced Pistol, SMG, Sniper Rifle, and the SPAS 12. All of these are great weapons, with some of them, like the SPAS 12, being overpowered.

NUTTERSTOYS is one way to activate this cheat code on PC.

#2 - Lock Wanted Level

One of the most fun things new players in GTA San Andreas can do is explore the new islands before they're allowed to via the in-game storyline. Normally, when a player goes to another island, they will receive four stars.

With this cheat code on, the Wanted Level will always be zero, thus allowing them to do whatever they want, wherever they want.

TESTEDUCATIONALSKILLS is one way to activate this cheat code on PC.

#1 - Unlimited Health

Unlimited Health is the name of the cheat code, but it doesn't necessarily make the player invincible. They won't die by normal means, but explosions (including being in an exploding vehicle) can kill the player. Likewise, gunshots from a Police Maverick can still harm the player.

Still, most other obstacles can be trivialized with this cheat code, which makes it perfect for new players to try out.

NOONECANHURTME is one way to activate this cheat code on PC.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod