Top 5 GTA San Andreas superhero mods in 2022

One of the most popular mod types for GTA San Andreas includes superhero mods. This is because the open-world sandbox environment is a perfect match for trying out superpowers.

There are various options available for many popular superheroes. They're not as convincing as some of the superhero mods available for GTA 5, but they're still quite well done.

This article lists some of the best ones, along with the additional mods necessary to get superpowers. Players should note that some of these require the Skin Selector mod for GTA San Andreas installed.

5 of the best superhero mods for GTA San Andreas

5) Superman for GTA San Andreas

Superman is one of the first superheroes that come to mind when thinking about superhero mods in GTA games. His ability to fly and sprint at inhuman speeds is quite simple to emulate in a mod.

This mod, however, is simply a skin mod and does not feature any of his powers, unlike the one made for Grand Theft Auto 5. To get abilities like X-ray vision, heat vision, or super strength, players will need to get the "Kryptonian Mod."

Main: Superman skin

Optional: Superpowers

4) Hulk Mod

While this mod does not emulate the Hulk video game that was released a year before GTA San Andreas, it hits pretty close. Players can pick up vehicles, NPCs and other obstacles and throw them around.

The high-resolution textures for Hulk may seem out of place if not used in conjunction with any texture mods. Like the 2003 game, Hulk can even unleash some special moves, but the funniest part is picking up and throwing back rockets.

Download here

3) Batman Dark Knight

This is another skin mod that replicates Batman's look from The Dark Knight. It needs to be used in conjunction with the grappling hook, batman cape, and batmobile mod.

The grappling hook mod is based on the grappling hook from Just Cause 2. The Batman Cape replaces the default parachute, and the Batmobile replaces the Bravura.

Main: Dark Knight skin

Optional: Batman cape, Batmobile, Grappling hook

2) The Amazing SpiderMan Mod

This mod contains several distinct Spider-Man skins along with those of Venom and Carnage. It also includes spider powers like web-slinging, spider-sense, and wall-crawling.

The web-slinging might look a bit odd as Spider-Man will swing in the air even when there are no buildings around.

Download here

1) Iron-Man Mod with J.A.R.V.I.S., HUD and Suit Menu

Like the previous mod, this one also comes with the ability to choose between different skins. Players can pick one of many variants of the Iron Man armor or play as other characters like War Machine instead.

Picking a suit will change the HUD and grant convincing Iron Man abilities to the player character.

Download here

