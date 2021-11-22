Top 5 hardest missions in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

As of now, many players have completed the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. A trip down memory lane is exactly what the GTA community needed to reignite their love of the original games.

Each game in the remastered Trilogy has its fair share of challenging missions. The missions themselves have not changed from the original game except esthetically. GTA fans generally agree on which were the hardest missions in each game in the Definitive Edition.

This article will look at five of the hardest missions players have found across all three games in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

Five difficult GTA Trilogy missions in the Definitive Edition

5) The Exchange - GTA 3

The final mission of GTA 3 is widely accepted to be one of the toughest missions in the game. It sees Claude trying to battle his way past the Columbian Cartel from the city all the way to the dam where Catalina is trying to escape in a helicopter after taking Claude's money and Maria.

The players remember being pursued by cartel members non-stop on this mission, and having a hard time shooting their way through guards at the dam in time to save Maria from the helipad and take Catalina out. Granted, the new GTA 5-style controls do make the mission easier in the Definitive Edition.

4) Demolition Man - Vice City

Demolition Man is still difficult for GTA's Vice City Definitive Edition. Controlling the RC Goblin helicopter never feels as easy as it should. Players must plant bombs on four different floors of a construction site for Avery Carrington within the time limit.

Many players are not able to complete this mission on their first try due to constantly crashing the helicopter or being slowed down by the construction workers and running out of time.

3) Bomb's Away - Vice City

The mission of the Definitive Edition was hard as it involved a remote-control vehicle. Players must fly the RC Barron and bomb a fleet of Cuban drug-smuggling boats. This hard-to-control plane was also seen in GTA San Andreas and was notoriously difficult to control in that game too.

Missing targets when dropping bombs was very frustrating but common for players. The boats also start to flee once the plane arrives and are harder to hit as moving objects. The mission can usually take more than a few tries to complete, especially if the plane gets shot out of the sky by angry Cubans.

2) Supply Lines - San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, "Supply Lines" is tied for first place when it comes to the hardest mission in the game. All GTA players remember having such trouble with this Zero mission in the original edition.

Even though the remastered version looks better when flying the RC Barron, players are still faced with the same issue: running out of fuel. Players must be plan the best route to destroy the couriers and make it back to the shop before running out of fuel. It's not as easy as it sounds.

1) End Of The Line - GTA San Andreas

The mission End of the Line is difficult and lengthy. First, CJ has to fight his way up through a drug factory, killing dozens of enemies on the way until he reaches Big Smoke. Big Smoke hits the lights, and killing him can be quite difficult after this happens. Once the players finish him, though, they are confronted by Tenpenny.

After a long chase shooting at Tenpenny as he tries to escape in a fire truck, he finally crashes off the road, and it's all over. Not many players can complete this difficult mission on their first or even second go.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar