What is the hardest mission in GTA Vice City?

Demolition Man is one of the most despised missions in the GTA series, let alone GTA Vice City.

Every game has its highs and lows. GTA Vice City has plenty of both. For every moment of excitement, there are tedious wastes of time. Demolition Man is at the bottom of the barrel. How it works is simple. Avery Carrington wants the players to blow up an entire building. It's easier said than done.

Players have to control an RC Goblin. This remote helicopter takes some time to get used to. They must plant bombs in various locations. Meanwhile, they must avoid the construction workers. For all these reasons, Demolition Man is arguably the hardest mission in GTA Vice City.

What is GTA Vice City's hardest mission?

Some GTA Vice City players ended up quitting by this point. The ones that succeed normally take several tries. Demolition Man goes far beyond the skill level of most early players.

Why is Demolition Man so difficult?

First and foremost, the controls are very awkward. RC helicopters are sensitive to the slightest touch. Players will have to constantly readjust themselves. What makes it worse is that players rarely use RC vehicles. Most of them will never get used to the controls.

GTA Vice City also uses a strict time limit. They must plant four bombs within seven minutes. While the time limit seems generous, it's really not. Players have to go back and forth in a building complex. A lot of time is wasted in these moments. Players also have to contend with angry construction workers.

Finally, the mission requires trial and error. Most players won't understand the building layout until a few tries. Demolition Man is one of the hardest missions due to how long it takes. Players can waste several minutes here.

Here are a few tips to complete it

Thankfully, there are a few ways to make this mission easier. GTA Vice City players should be slightly above ground level. This will allow them to avoid the ceiling and lose momentum. RC helicopters are rather weak. Players should be careful not to damage them in any way.

GTA Vice City players should also start with the first bomb. It's located in a barrel underneath the building. This will save them time when they go back. The timer doesn't start until the first bomb is picked up. Players can try to practice a bit before they start the mission.

Last but not least, they should check the mini map. Players have to plant the bomb on a few barrels. They will be indicated by purple marks on the map. If the mark is square, that means it's at ground level. Meanwhile, a triangle mark will point up or down. This means that particular mark is on a different floor.

A special mention to The Driver

Another strong contender for the hardest mission is The Driver. Players have to compete in an unfair race against a muscle car. They're also forced to drive a slower vehicle. Meanwhile, the cops only go after the player. Hilary King is hated for that particular reason.

However, it can be argued Demolition Man is slightly harder. GTA players have to get used to the driving mechanics. It's a core aspect of the gameplay. The more they drive, the better their improvements.

Also Read

By comparison, Demolition Man uses RC controls. These mechanics are almost never used. Players are forced to learn new techniques for only a few missions. It's difficult to get any practice in GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod