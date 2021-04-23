5 most useless allies in the GTA series

Not everybody can be useful in the world of GTA. Some characters are bound to be outright useless or detrimental to the player's cause.

Naturally, this list will only include characters that are still allied with the main protagonist(s) of the game they appear in. They often try to help the player, only to get in the way of the protagonist.

As far as uselessness goes, they're often a non-factor or a detriment to the GTA protagonist's efforts. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of useless characters to consider.

However, this list will not include random friendly NPCs who aren't involved in the criminal underworld. While they are useless in the grand scheme of things (as far as GTA is concerned), it's a different kind of "useless."

Here, uselessness will be defined by how these characters interact with the player and how unhelpful they can be at times.

Five most useless allies in the GTA series

#5 - Emmet

Emmet is loyal to the Grove Street Families as they do buy his antiquated stock, but it's not a particularly valuable relationship. He doesn't betray them or anything of that sort; he's just an old man selling old weapons.

Between the mediocre 9MM and an AK-47 that jams in a mission, Emmet's stock is completely inferior to any Ammu-Nation's collection.

He's not seen often, but he doesn't do much in the mission he does appear in. He provides basic target practice for CJ, and that's it.

There are a lot of tutorial characters with a similar niche in the GTA series, but they tend to appear in more missions than just one. Even if Emmet did show up more often, there wouldn't be much he could do.

#4 - Ma Cipriani

Ma Cipriani isn't useless in the way a lot of other allies can be in the GTA series. She's useless because she's actively against the protagonist (her son, Toni) at times and does nothing to help him.

Instead, she spends the entire game complaining to Toni (often about Toni), making her worse than some allies that do nothing at all.

Toni often commits acts in GTA Liberty City Stories in hopes that it'll impress his Ma. Most of the time, it doesn't, which makes her even more indirectly useless compared to other characters that actively do nothing. Unlike a lot of other characters on this list, Ma Cipriani is an essential character to the game's overall plot.

#3 - Heist gunmen with poor quality (GTA 5)

While these gunmen seem appealing at first, thanks to their low percentage of the cut, their tendency to die often means a player can lose more money than if they just paid more for a competent shooter.

The poor gunmen in GTA 5 include:

Daryl Johns

Hugh Welsh

Karl Abolaji

Norm Richards

Although it would seem like there are differences between the four in terms of gameplay, they all perform poorly and can die in scripted events.

If a player struggles with a GTA 5 heist, these four individuals will not help make it easier any time soon. Obviously, skilled players can pick up the slack, but that doesn't make these gunmen any less useless.

#2 - Zero

Zero's missions are optional, which would technically mean that Zero is not that useful to CJ's overall storyline. However, that isn't the reason why some fans consider him useless.

The main reason some players would think he's worthless is because he doesn't do anything for the player except provide an additional revenue stream through his RC shop.

While that is nice, it doesn't excuse the fact that his assistance towards the player is outright useless. The player has to carry him hard in his bouts against Berkley, and his assistance in the heist in Las Venturas is undermined by his boasts to Berkley.

He just makes everything more difficult than it needs to be in GTA San Andreas.

#1 - Hilary King

Hilary King is the epitome of a useless ally in the GTA series. Not only does he accomplish nothing of note for the player, acquiring him as an ally is infamously frustrating for some players.

Hilary King has a reputation as one of the best drivers in Vice City, only to never actually drive for the player. Instead, Tommy has to do everything on his own.

He's barely even an ally for the player because he dies in a shootout with S.W.A.T. units outside the bank. Considering there are missions where Tommy just shoots as somebody else drives, it's a shame that Hilary King could never show off his rad skills. None of the getaway drivers in GTA 5 are anywhere near as bad as Hilary King as far as uselessness goes.

