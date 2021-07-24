Top 5 heists in GTA 5 online right now

GTA 5 online has perhaps been one of the most successful online counterparts to come from the franchise. The title allows players to immerse themselves in the gangster experience in a more realistic sense.

However, what puts the cherry on the top of this experience is obviously the presence of heists. Players can choose from the available heists in GTA 5 online at the moment, then plan and execute it. Not to mention the heavy cash prize that comes with it.

Given the hype regarding heist as a genre in pop culture, through movies, games and even books, it is no wonder that it would become integral to GTA 5. Centered around the lives of outlaws, the Grand Theft Auto experience would have been incomplete without the presence of heists.

Previously, GTA Vice City and GTA 4 had included some pretty interesting heist missions in the games. The latter had a mission that paired Niko with the McReary siblings to hit the Bank of Liberty.

Currently, there are a total of eight major heists in GTA 5 online, five of which are the most profitable.

Five of the best heists in GTA 5 online, that have a major cash grab

GTA 5 online added heists back in 2015, and its popularity has been steadily growing since. Heists are not just a method of getting a lot of money for one job, but it is also one of the most fun game modes of GTA 5 online.

The Cayo Perico Heist

The primary targets of this GTA 5 online heist are:

Special Alcohol: It takes one to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $990,000

Ruby Necklace: It takes one to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $1,100,000

Bearer Bonds: It takes one to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $1,210,000

Madrazo Files: It takes one to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $1,100,000. However, this one can only be executed on the first playthrough.

Pink Diamond: It takes one to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $1,430,000

Panther Statue:It takes one to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $2,090,000. However, this one is only available during certain events.

The Diamond Casino Heist

The primary targets of this GTA 5 online heist are:

The Diamond Casino Heist (Cash): It takes two to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $2,326,500

The Diamond Casino Heist (Artwork): It takes two players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $2,585,000

The Diamond Casino Heist (Gold): It takes two to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $2,843,500

The Doomsday Heist

The primary targets of this GTA 5 online heist are:

Act 1, The Data Breaches: It takes two players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $812,500

It takes two players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $812,500 Act 2, The Bogdan Problem: It takes two to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $1,187,500

Act 3, The Doomsday Scenario: It takes two to four players to execute, with a maximum cash grab of $1,500,000

The Pacific Standard

The Pacific Standard GTA 5 online heist takes four players to execute and has a maximum cash grab of $1,250,000.

The Humane Labs Raid

The Humane Labs Raid GTA 5 heist takes four players to execute and has a maximum cash grab of $675,000. It's not much (compared to the other ones), but it is honest work.

