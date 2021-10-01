Top 5 high-paying GTA Online jobs that take the least amount of time

There are a few missions in GTA Online that are easy to complete and also have a high payout.

Here is a list of the five best high-paying jobs in GTA Online that are relatively quick as well.

5 most lucrative yet quick missions in GTA Online

5) Out of court settlement

Out of court settlement is a GTA Online mission assigned to the protagonist by Martin Madrazo. It can be done with up to two members.

To initiate, players need to find an unnamed district attorney who is prosecuting Madrazo for his illegal activities and take him out. After that, they need to take the evidence back to Madrazo's place to earn the reward.

4) Crystal Clear Out

Another easy way to make money in GTA Online is through the Crystal Clear out mission. This one is assigned by Trevor Phillips and can be carried out by up to four players.

The mission involves stealing coke from a rival gang at a pier in the Alamo Sea and returning it to Trevor's trailer. While stealing the coke, players are contested by many enemies which they need to take out before clearing the mission.

3) A Titan of a job

A Titan of a job is a mission in GTA Online which is assigned to the player by Lester Crest. It can be completed with up to six members. However, the mission can be performed solo as well.

Players need to reach LSIA, steal the Titan and deliver it to the Sandy Shores airfield. During this mission, they will have to face a lot of Merryweather security before completing the delivery.

2) San Andreas Seoul

San Andreas Seoul is a mission assigned by Lamar Davis in GTA Online. It can be performed by up to four players. However, one can complete this mission solo as well.

In this instance, Lamar is irritated with the exorbitant gas prices so he asks the protagonist to bring him a tanker full of gasoline.

For this mission, players need to go to the gas station in Little Seoul and steal the tanker. After that, they'll get a two star wanted level which needs to be erased before delivering the vehicle.

1) High priority case

High Priority Case is a mission in GTA Online which is assigned by Lester Crest. It is available for up to four players.

In this mission, players need to reach the construction site in Downtown Los Santos and steal a briefcase. They will be obstructed by enemies who need to be eliminated before delivering the case to Lester's warehouse.

Also Read

Money is a crucial factor in GTA Online, one that can't be trifled with. For progression and fun, players need to accrue as much wealth as possible. The missions listed above offer exhilarating opportunities to accomplish that task.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul