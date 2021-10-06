Top 5 highest-earning GTA 5 streamers as per recent Twitch source code leak

The recent Twitch data leak has revealed a ton of information about GTA 5 streamers and the streaming giant, including employee information, user data, an unreleased steam competitor known as Vapor, and source code.

But the most publicized part of this 125 GB data leak is that the earnings of the platform's biggest creators from August 2019 to present have been revealed.

From the leaked information, there is definite proof of who the platform's highest-paid creators are. This includes GTA and GTA RP streamers that currently rule the platform.

Here are the highest-earning GTA 5 streamers as per the recent Twitch source code leak.

Highest-earning GTA 5 streamers according to the source code leak

1) xQc ($8,454,427.17)

xQc, originally named Lengyel, is a notorious but massively popular GTA RP streamer. Initially, he used to role play as ‘Jean Pierre,’ but after his fifth ban from the NoPixel server for violating the rules again and again, this character had to be discontinued. Despite the bans, he continues with his outlandish behavior, which, though is criticized, also attracts new viewers to his channel.

He has 9.2 million followers on Twitch and over 1.63 million YouTube subscribers. He has recently restarted streaming as a new character, ‘Officer PP’.

2) Summit1g ($5,847,541.17)

Summit1g began streaming CS: GO on Twitch only after retiring from being a member of the Myth Gaming team, which used to competitively play CS: GO. Over a period of time, he also began streaming Valorant and GTA RP.

His original name is Jaryd Russel Lazar and has nearly 6 million followers on Twitch, and more than 65000 subscribers for his stream highlights on YouTube.

The name of his GTA RP character is ‘Charles Johnson’.

3) Auronplay ($3,053,341.54)

Raul Alvares "AuronPlay" Genes is a renowned Spanish Twitch broadcaster known for his video game gameplay and vlogs. On Twitch, he currently has 10.2 million followers. Aside from this platform, the broadcaster also uses YouTube to share his content.

His online moniker, Auron, is based on a character from the Final Fantasy games.

Auronplay is one of the biggest names in the Spanish GTA RP community.

4) MontanaBlack88 ($2,391,369.58)

'MontanaBlack88' is a Twitch live streamer from Germany. He's been making online videos since 2009, mainly on YouTube. He was one of the most subscribed streamers on Twitch in 2019.

The German streamer launched the 'MontanaBlack88' Twitch account in 2013, which he developed to create gaming content because he wanted to keep his personal life distinct from his work.

MontanaBlack88 was banned from Twitch last year for making improper sexual remarks about women while recording on the streets.

5) Sykkuno ($1,916,327.43)

Sykkuno role plays in GTA RP as ‘Yuno Sykk’ who is a notorious criminal and bank robber. His streams are extremely entertaining, as he very often spars with other popular streamers on the NoPixel server. His YouTube channel, on which he posts stream highlights, has over 2.67 million subscribers.

Apart from GTA RP, Sykkuno also streams games like Among Us and Minecraft.

