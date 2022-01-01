Top 5 highest paying missions in GTA Online (2022)

Contact missions are one of the earliest and easiest ways to make money in GTA Online. These are especially suitable for beginners, who need simple missions to build up their stats and RP in the game. These missions are also great for making money at the very beginning of the game.

Grinding these is relatively easy once players acquire an armored vehicle such as a Duke O'Death or the armored Kuruma. This article features five of the highest-paying contact missions in GTA Online that help players get rich quickly.

GTA Online: 5 Contact Missions that can be grinded for getting rich

5) Extradition - $3412/minute

Players must travel to Fort Zancudo and eliminate an informant for this mission. The informant will board a plane that will have to be shot down. Later, the DA that the informant spoke to must be taken out before he arrives at the Davis Sheriff's Station.

The DA's briefcase must be picked up after he is killed. The mission will end once players bring the briefcase to Madrazo. However, one needs to evade the cops before meeting him.

4) The Parking Garage - $3462/minute

At least two players are required for this mission, since one is expected to snipe the opponents from a higher building while the others gather the papers. The mission is finished after the document is obtained and delivered to Lester's warehouse in Murrieta Heights.

3) Judging the Jury - $3560/minute

Players must eliminate eight jurors around Los Santos for this mission. They're all unarmed and in separate areas. The LSPD will guard the final four jurors, and murdering any of them would earn the squad a three-star wanted level.

Only one player must lose his or her wanted level and travel to Madrazo's estate once all of the jurors have died.

2) Rooftop Rumble - $3657/minute

Rooftop Rumble is a Contact Mission that Martin Madrazo offers to GTA Online players. It may be completed by one to four people and is unlocked when players achieve level 75 in the game.

Players need to interrupt a meeting and steal some documents for Madrazo.

1) Trash Talk - $3715/minute

For this mission, GTA Online players must smash four parked garbage trucks belonging to a rival crew. Each of these will be defended by a group of well-armed opponents. Players must finally chase down the crew boss and eliminate him to end the mission.

