Top 5 most iconic cars from GTA San Andreas

Despite having been released almost two decades ago, GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular titles in the celebrated franchise.

Vehicles, being an intrinsic part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, were not taken slightly in GTA San Andreas and definitely played a huge role in its success.

This article talks about 5 of the most memorable cars featured in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

5 of the most iconic cars from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas featured a diverse assortment of fast and nimble vehicles. This article takes a look at 5 of the most raved-about cars from the game.

5) SuperGT

Inspired by the Mitsubishi 3000GT, the SuperGT was one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas. Equipped with a sleek and sturdy frame, the SuperGT was more than capable of taking its fair share of mishaps with grace.

As if all that wasn't enough, the vehicle was exceptionally good in the looks department.

4) Cheetah

The Cheetah is based on the Ferrari Testarossa, so it's no surprise that it comes close to being the fastest four-wheel ride in GTA San Andreas. Recorded at a top speed of 143 mph, not only was it incredibly fast for a PS3-era car, but it also handled exceptionally well at high speeds.

3) Comet

The Comet needs no introduction in GTA San Andreas. Recorded at incredibly high top speed and boasting a great overall profile, the Comet was an instant fan-favourite.

2) Banshee

GTA San Andreas featured a number of great-looking cars, but none quite killed it in the looks department as the Banshee did. Moreover, the vehicle knew how to rule the fast-track and boasted the kind of handling that barely requires any sort of input from the driver.

1) Infernus

Equipped with a number of great features, the Infernus, as its name might imply, made for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA San Andreas and was a must-have for many jobs in the game.

The Infernus was not only fast, but it was also incredibly nimble and good at handling sharp and unexpected corners. All in all, one of the best vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas.

When it comes to style and substance, these cars are in a class of their own. GTA San Andreas truly boasted an immaculate collection of stylish and functional vehicles.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

