Top 5 most useful cars for beginners in GTA Online 

Newbie beginners often have trouble learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online.

After all, every vehicle handles differently and there's no one magic way that works with it all. Some cars feature excellent handling, others demand some patience. So it takes more than buying the most expensive vehicles in the game to get better at driving.

The idea is to practice as much as possible and to avoid tricky vehicles. This article talks about five vehicles that are extremely compatible for beginners and should definitely be used more often in the game for their sheer looks and performance.

5 vehicles that players should use more in GTA Online

Learning the ropes of driving in GTA Online takes time, and since every vehicle handles very differently in the game, the player needs to practice with a number of different cars to get better at ruling the fast track.

5) The Felon GT

Price: $95,000

Inspired by the 2010-present Maserati GranCabrio and Jaguar XF, the Felon GT is an impressive 2-door convertible that handles very well and is recorded at a good top speed. The Felon GT also boasts great acceleration, good traction and the ability to handle sudden turns with ease. All in all, it makes for a decent beginner vehicle and should definitely be used more by novice enthusiasts.

4) Annis Elegy RH8

Price: $95,000

The Elegy RH8 barely needs an introduction in GTA Online. It is one of the best affordable cars in GTA Online if there ever was one, so much so that it is hard to believe that it can be acquired for free if the player registers with Rockstar Games Social Club.

The Elegy RH8 boasts incredibly good looks, great overall performance and a decent top speed, so it's definitely a must-have for newbie beginners.

3) Vapid Dominator

Price: $35,000

The Dominator has been in the news before as one of the coolest cars in GTA Online, not to mention as one of the most affordable vehicles in the game that boasts incredibly expensive assets.

Featuring excellent acceleration, great top speed and amazing handling, the Dominator is a great vehicle and should definitely be used more by newbie gamers, especially those that aren't yet acquainted with how a car handles in the bustling streets of Los Santos.

2) Imponte Duke O'Death

Price: $665,000

Armored cars are a popular choice in GTA Online and the Duke O' Death is a particularly good one, unanimously agreed upon as one of the best in its class.

Boasting bullet-proof windows and an incredibly sturdy profile, the Duke O'Death is a great armored vehicle and most certainly deserves all the hype surrounding it.

It makes for a great beginner vehicle in GTA Online, not to mention a wonderful addition to the player's garage.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

Price: $698,250

The Kuruma is perhaps the most popular armored car in GTA Online and comes equipped with a bunch of cool features, making it exceptionally compatible for aspiring drivers.

While the Karin Kuruma is slightly inferior to the regular vehicle, its advantages and tag price ($525,000 after completing the Fleeca Job) more than makes up for it.

Also Read

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi