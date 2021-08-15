Top 5 most influential GTA 5 RP streamers of 2021 so far

As GTA RP becomes bigger everyday, many streamers and content creators have picked up the game and churned out GTA RP content.

Many of these streamers were already popular when GTA RP came out and others have made their name by playing GTA RP on their channel. GTA RP has plunged many streamers into popularity and made them influential figures in the community.

Most influential GTA RP streamers in 2021

1) xQc

Félix Lengyel, a.k.a. xQc, is a Canadian Twitch streamer with a massive following of more than 9 million. He is not only the most followed GTA RP streamer but also one of the largest creators on Twitch.

He gained fame as a variety streamer by not only reacting to videos and memes but also once streaming 365 of the strangest and most unique games on Twitch over a period of 365 days.

He has gained notoriety by getting repeatedly banned from the NoPixel server for various offenses. However, he now claims to have no plans to return to the whitelisted NoPixel server but streams only on its public version.

2) Sykkuno

Sykkuno is a well known online alias of Thomas, a Youtuber and GTA 5 RP streamer. He began regularly streaming on Twitch only in April 2019 even though his Twitch account was activated in 2011.

In this short period of time, his popularity has grown exponentially with his channel having 3.7 million followers in 2021. Many believe that his laid-back and calm demeanor as the character of “Yuno Syk,” a genius hacker and bank robber, is the reason for his massive popularity.

Sykkuno recently amazed the RP community by completing the lower vault hack, a hack which is notorious for being difficult, in a single try.

3) Loud Coringa

With the GTA RP community gaining an international following, it is not surprising that many Portuguese and Brazilian GTA RP streamers are gaining followers.

One such example is Loud Coringa, aka Victor Augusto, a GTA RP streamer from Brazil who currently has 2.3 million followers on Twitch. Loud Coringa is by far the most influential international RP streamer with his massive fanbase that cannot get enough of GTA RP.

4) Buddha

Lucas Ramos, a.k.a. Buddha, is a popular GTA streamer on Twitch. His channel has 626,000 followers on Twitch. Although he has lesser followers than everybody else on this list, he is a very well known figure in the GTA RP community.

He and his RP character, "Lang Buddha" are very popular on the NoPixel server.

Buddha recently made RP history by pulling off the biggest heist that the NoPixel server has ever seen. The codename "Rainbow Road Heist" was used for the robbery. The plan was simple, all three major banks in Los Santos will be robbed at the same time by different crew members.

Buddha pulled off this heist with xQc and Sykkuno.

5) Summit1g

Summit1g (real name Jaryd Russell Lazar), is a streamer on Twitch and a retired competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. Post his retirement from competitive esports, Jaryd became famous on Twitch by streaming CS:GO and WarZ.

He currently has 5.9 million followers on Twitch and is the tenth most-followed streamer on Twitch. He started streaming GTA RP on his channel and quickly became an influential figure in the RP community.

In May 2020, Summit1g signed a multi-year contract with Twitch regarding content and partnership support.

