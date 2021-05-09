Top 5 Lowriders in GTA Online in 2021

There is something uniquely appealing about Lowriders in GTA Online, despite them not being particularly quick or useful. For the most part, the appeal of a Lowrider is in its incredible looks and the fancy modifications such as hydraulics that can be added to them.

Customizing a Lowrider at Benny's Original Motor Works might cost a lot of money, but the ultimate result is worth it. GTA Online has a decent range of Lowriders that may or may not appeal to players. But to those that appreciate Lowriders, the vehicles on this list are absolutely golden.

A Lowrider is typically characterized by their obviously low ride-heights, wider bodykits, and typically vintage designs.

Best Lowriders one can purchase in GTA Online

1 - Sabre Turbo Custom

The Sabre Turbo Custom is a rare hybrid between a performance-oriented muscle car and a lowrider. Given its incredible pace and undoubtedly great looks, the Sabre Turbo Custom is easily one of the best lowriders in GTA Online.

It can take quite a bit to upgrade it to its custom variant at Benny's. It is hard not to be in awe of the final product.

2 - Virgo Classic

One of the widest hoods in GTA Online, it is hard not to try and get one of these right off the bat. Lowrider enthusiasts appreciate a car with a body this wide, and its vintage stylings certainly go a long way in making this an essential purchase for them.

The Virgo Classic is undeniably one of the best-looking cars around in Los Santos and is worth every bit of its price tag at Benny's.

3 - Willard Faction

The Willard Faction, even without its many custom variants, is a great-looking car. Resembling a mix between an old warhorse and a modern-day tank, the Willard Faction is an absolute beauty in GTA Online.

Its custom variants, especially the Donk, are some of the most bizarre and hilariously over-the-top vehicles one can have around in GTA Online. The Willard Faction is an absolute must-have for fans of Lowriders.

4 - Buccaneer Custom

One of the first things that jump off the page when looking at the Buccaneer Custom is its uniquely shaped hood. The edges of the headlights certainly make for a unique silhouette, making it an appealing purchase for fans of Lowriders.

As expected from cars of this variety, Buccaneer Custom is not a performance beast. Yet players will be hard-pressed to find better-looking cars in GTA Online.

5 - Voodoo Custom

The Voodoo has been around for years in the GTA series. It's no surprise given its stunning visuals. The Voodoo Custom is an absolute looker with just how incredibly sleek yet massively wide it is.

The car has just the right amount of swagger and bravado, and the hydraulics certainly seems to help.