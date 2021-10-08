Top 5 most memorable characters in GTA Liberty City 

GTA Liberty City, while not as popular as some of the more diverse titles in the franchise, is still a memorable game for many. It occupies a spot in the limelight for having featured some of the most engaging characters in the series.

Without interesting characters, a story cannot hold its ground and Rockstar knows this well. The kind of archetypes the series takes inspiration from never fail to leave a mark upon players.

This article talks about 5 of the most memorable characters from GTA Liberty City.

GTA Liberty City: Most memorable characters

Here are the top 5 Liberty City characters that many players still remember:

5) Giovanni Casa

While Giovanni Casa only shows up in two missions, he makes for one of the most memorable minor characters in GTA Liberty City owing to his unique storyline and well-written lines.

Casa started out as the owner of an Italian deli in Liberty City and ended up as deli meat in his own shop. While a lot of characters in GTA Liberty City meet a sad end, what Giovanni Casa went through made history.

4) Donald Love

Donald Love (Image via GTA)

No one would willingly say anything in favor of a man-eater, despised as the practice is in most homo sapien societies, but it is hard to deny that the ironically-named cannibal made for an incredibly interesting archetype in GTA Liberty City.

Aside from the character's psychotic traits, the fact that Love is loosely based on Donald Trump also makes for a light touch to the otherwise grim story.

3) Joseph Daniel O'Toole

Joseph Daniel O'Toole is another exceptionally unforgettable character featured in GTA Liberty City. Not only is the sight of him in a gimp suit tough to take, but the fact that he might be a pedophile is hard to shrug off.

2) Toshiko Kasen

A sentimental plotline often works in the favor of the character it is sketched out for, and the way Kasen meets death with open arms, refusing to be held in captivity for many a year, made for one of the most memorable scenes in GTA Liberty City.

1) Toni Cipriani

Toni Cipriani (Image via gta5-mods.com)

It is practically impossible to forget the character a story revolves around, unless its plot makes it to the final stage without undergoing the necessary number of edits. Toni Cipriani, too, made for an incredibly memorable protagonist in GTA Liberty City, boasting a solid personality and an interesting backstory.

While Cipriani, like most GTA Liberty City characters, can be extremely violent at times, he's also loyal to those he loves and is incredibly attached to his mother. This side of his personality is in itself memorable as most Grand Theft Auto characters are as savage and inhumane as it is possible to be.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

