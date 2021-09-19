Can GTA San Andreas players go to Liberty City?

From the west coast to the east, GTA San Andreas players can find themselves in Liberty City.

Most players already know about Saint Mark's Bistro. This mission takes CJ all the way to Liberty City. Salvatore Leone wants players to take care of business for him.

There are ways to explore the city beyond Saint Mark's Bistro. Keep in mind that Rockstar Games only incorporated a portion of the Liberty City map. GTA San Andreas players are stuck in Portland. Nonetheless, there is a novelty to visiting Liberty City. It mainly requires the use of exploits.

How to get to Liberty City in GTA San Andreas

Players need to do the Saint Mark's Bistro mission for the easiest route. There are other ways, but they require extensive use of hacks. This is the easiest method by far. Here's what players need to do to get to Liberty City.

Do not eliminate Marco Forelli

This is where Marco Forelli can be found (Image via Rockstar Games)

Marco Forelli is the main target of this mission. He will be found in the corner of a hallway, near the kitchen. GTA San Andreas players must avoid him at all costs. Instead, they should make their way into the back area. Additionally, they will have to eliminate the remaining enemies so they don't get in the way.

When all the enemies are taken out (including Marco), the mission will end. Players will be teleported back to the airplane in Las Venturas. If players want to stay in Liberty City, they must keep Marco alive. Avoid him while taking out the other targets.

Using the super jump cheat

At the end of the back area, there is a wall on the right hand side. GTA San Andreas players should try to jump over it with a cheat. This will allow them to explore the remainder of Liberty City.

Here are the following cheat codes for the high super jump:

PC : KANGAROO

: KANGAROO PlayStation : UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2

: UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R2 Xbox: UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RT, RT

Once they scale the wall, players can walk through certain routes. Keep in mind that most of Liberty City lacks solid textures. Players will fall right through if they are not careful. Alternatively, they can also spawn a jetpack:

PC : ROCKETMAN

: ROCKETMAN PlayStation : L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

This should keep them from falling into the void.

What is in Liberty City?

There isn't much to do for GTA San Andreas players. Liberty City is devoid of any pedestrians or vehicles. Most of the building textures are low resolution. Worst of all, there is a lack of solid foundation. This is because the player was never meant to go there.

Nonetheless, GTA San Andreas provides a new perspective for Liberty City. There is snow everywhere, which is rare for the 3D Universe. Best of all, players can briefly explore a location from a previous game.

GTA San Andreas pays its respects to the game that started it all. Some players wish they could explore the entire city. However, this is the best they can do.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

