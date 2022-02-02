Top 5 missions in GTA Online that are massively underrated

With the abundance of complex Heist missions and PvP Adversary Modes in GTA Online it's easy to forget that the game has a lot more to offer. There are a whole range of Contact missions available that are perfect for beginners looking to rank up. Some of these can be used for grinding their online characters' skills.

This article contains a short list of some of the best missions from GTA Online that are often overlooked by players. Most of these are relatively easy to complete and can be found in the Jobs section.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: 5 of the most underappreciated Contact Missions

5) No Hay Bronca

No Hay Bronca is an interesting mission that presents multiple different objectives. Players need to rescue one of Gerald's men from the Vagos, steal some drugs and return it to Gerald.

The mission doesn't end there, as players must attack the Vagos yet again in another meeting and kill the boss. This makes this particular mission much more replayable compared to the rest.

4) Rooftop Rumble

Unlike the previous mission which is unlocked fairly early on in the game, Rooftop Rumble can only be played once the player reaches level 75. For players who reach this rank in the game, the mission isn't very lucrative.

However, it's a decent alternative to a heist, especially if players are looking to grind Contact missions for money. Players need to grab some documents at an exchange taking place between the FIB and The Professionals.

3) Trash Talk

Trash Talk is the most profitable Contact mission in the game, but it's only unlocked at level 81. Players must drive around town and find four garbage trucks to destroy, all of which are heavily guarded. They must also find the enemy crew boss and assassinate him.

Grinding this mission can be a decent break from Heists for players as Trash Talk can generate up to $50,000.

2) Blow Up

Every GTA player loves to blow up stuff in the games. GTA Online presents plenty of occasions where players can do this. Blow Up is one such mission which simply involves blowing up a bunch of cars belonging to Simeon's rival dealership.

1) Pier Pressure

Also Read Article Continues below

Pier Pressure is often overlooked as a simple and repetitive Contact mission. Many players aren't aware that it's the best way to level up the Online protagonist's skills. Players won't get any wanted level while playing this, and as such, they can increase their stats like strength and stealth.

Edited by Danyal Arabi