Top 5 mods to enhance your GTA 5 gameplay

Ever since its launch in 2015, GTA 5, one of Rockstar's groundbreaking titles, has been flooded with a multitude of mods that absolutely awe players.

Mods add a different dimension to the game and keep fans from losing interest. Unlike other forms of entertainment, video games, no matter how addictive in nature, can't hook fans for quite a long time.

There is always a new world to explore, a new role to take on, and a new game to rave about. Mods, however, make sure the game stays timeless.

This article takes a look at five of the best gameplay mods available to players for GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 mods that make GTA 5 timeless for pla

#5 - LSPD First Response

While playing the kingpin in GTA 5 undoubtedly makes for one heck of a ride, the other side of the fence is not as mundane as fans might imagine. The LSPD First Response mod allows players to sport a police uniform and see the virtual world from the eyes of a righteous cop. It's definitely one of the most unique and popular mods for GTA 5.

#4 - Crime and Police Rebalance

Crime may dominate the streets of Los Santos, but a balance between the most notorious criminals of all time and some of the best police Al ever seen is what makes GTA such an unforgettable masterpiece. Without angry cops pulling a debacle every now and then, players will have little left to do in GTA 5. An easy victory, after all, makes for a lousy victory.

Crime and Police Rebalance is one of the best mods for GTA 5 out there. It turns the lazy police of Los Santos into vigilant cops, who value their position and make the best out of it.

#3 - Simple Zombies

While GTA 5 is perfect as it is, shaking things up a little every now and then helps keep the game just as addictive as it was in the first round. Simple Zombies add a different dimension to GTA 5, turning it into a game of survival where people are being hunted down by flesh-eating undead revenants. It also makes for a great mod for streaming.

#2 - Superhero Mod

Nothing's as entertaining as watching GTA 5 turn into a Marvel-inspired universe, brimming with wild adventures and supernatural creatures.

Superhero mod is extremely popular among GTA 5 fans, and a number of amazing streamers rely on this incredible mod for their content. It's one thing to bash a bunch of heads like a common dude and a totally different thing to do it while sporting a superhero's strength and attire. Definitely one of the most fascinating mods for GTA 5.

#1 - Hulk Script Mod

Image via libertycity.net

There is a reason why comics are timeless in nature. They add flavor to everything, not just the mundanity of life. Hulk Script Mod is one of the most thrilling mods for GTA 5 out there. Nothing beats a day spent ripping lampposts, sending vehicles soaring through the air and climbing walls like the Hulk.