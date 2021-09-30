Top 5 most-watched GTA RP streamers on Twitch (September 2021)

For a long time now, GTA RP has been one of the most popular Twitch streamer games. As a result, several streamers have earned immediate celebrity status, spawning a wide cast of RP characters.

GTA RP is played using FiveM, a multiplayer mod for GTA 5. It allows participants to construct their own private servers, which are usually tailored to a certain theme. Roleplaying is strictly enforced for all players on the RP servers.

Most watched GTA RP streamers in September 2021

Streamers take on various roles in the game, with some of them becoming adored by fans. Here are the top 5 most-watched GTA RP streamers in September 2021:

1) xQc (17,844,155 viewer hours)

Former Overwatch pro Félix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel now develops content for esports organization Luminosity Gaming.

He had the most viewers of any streamer in 2020. xQc is not only the most popular GTA RP streamer, but also one of the most well-known streamers in general, with over 9.1 million Twitch followers.

Having been banned from the NoPixel server six times for various offenses, xQc is now playing on the public version of NoPixel, with no plans to return to the whitelisted server.

In September 2021, xQc livestreamed for a total of 303 hours, averaging 64,856 viewers with a peak viewership of 155,510.

2) Loud Coringa (7,965,782 viewer hours)

Coringa is without a doubt the most popular GTA RP streamer in Brazil. In fact, his Twitch channel has over 2.4 million subscribers and continues to grow. Coringa is a member of LOUD, one of Brazil's most well-known esports organizations, which has its own GTA RP server called Cidade Alta.

This month, Loud Coringa livestreamed for a total of 138 hours, averaging 47,441 viewers with a peak viewership of 106,535.

3) Buddha (3,870,709 viewer hours)

Buddha roleplays on GTA RP as Lang Buddha, one of the most familiar and favorite GTA RP characters. Lang Buddha is a well-known criminal on NoPixel who has long entertained fans.

In September, Buddha livestreamed for a total of 233 hours, averaging 20,518 viewers with a peak viewership of 36,707.

4) Ramee (3,585,465 viewer hours)

Ramee is a Twitch streamer from the United States who has approximately 430k followers. Ramee has steadily grown in popularity as one of the most popular GTA RP streamers on the platform. Ramee roleplays as Ramee El-Rahman, a character who is a part-time warlord and art enthusiast.

Ramee livestreamed for a total of 247 hours in September 2021, averaging 15,595 viewers with a peak viewership of 34,718.

5) RatedEpicz (3,507,441 viewer hours)

On GTA RP, RatedEpicz roleplays either of two characters, one of whom is a cop and the other a criminal. His cop character, AJ Hunter, is a crooked cop who ignores many crimes and even associates with criminals. Randy Bullet, his criminal character, is a well-known bank robber.

The Twitch channel of RatedEpicz has almost 470k subscribers. In September 2021, RatedEpicz livestreamed for a total of 231 hours, averaging 14,835 viewers with a peak viewership of 35,197.

