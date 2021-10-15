Top 5 musicians who have had their songs on GTA 5

GTA games have always featured music that accurately captures the feel and aesthetic of the era in which the game takes place. GTA 5 is no exception to this, featuring genres ranging from indie rock and pop to modern hip hop across dozens of radio stations.

GTA 5’s music undeniably plays an integral role in the overall game experience. GTA 5 has featured songs by several well-known artists across a variety of genres. Here are the top 5 artists who have had their music featured in GTA 5.

GTA 5: Top 5 artists with songs in the game

5) Def Leppard

Def Leppard is an instantly recognizable name for any fan of classic rock. Def Leppard broke into the thriving rock market in the 1980s as part of the "British invasion", and since then have cemented their status as legends of the genre.

Their song 'Photograph', released as part of their album 'Pyromania' in 1983, can be found playing on Los Santos Rock Radio.

4) Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre has multiple songs featured in GTA 5. This makes sense given that his music has largely impacted the very city that Los Santos is based on.

Dr. Dre rose to meteoric heights in the late 1980s as part of one of the most influential hip hop groups – NWA. Even after the group fell apart, he continued to climb the ladder of success and is today considered one of the greatest Hip Hop producers of all time.

Some of his featured songs include 'Still Dre' and 'The Next Episode', among others. His music can be found on West Coast Classics station.

3) Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the most popular names in the global music industry, regardless of genre. According to Forbes, she was ranked as the richest female artist in the world, with a net worth of around $1.7 billion. She has also collaborated with some of the most prominent artists globally, including Drake and Eminem.

Her song 'Only Girl (In The World)' can be found featured on Non-Stop Pop FM.

2) A$AP ROCKY

A$AP ROCKY entered the hip hop industry in 2007 and quickly became one of the most influential East Coast rappers. He brought a twist to the typical New York sound by using experimental instrumentals and as a result, his New York Inspired music fits right into the aesthetic of Los Santos, while still having a distinct identity. His music can be found on Radio Los Santos, which features modern hip hop.

1) Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar has arguably become the face of modern West Coast hip hop over the past few years. He is regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation. Ever since his debut album in 2011 he has risen to legendary status within the hip hop community.

Some of his classic singles, such as 'A.D.H.D' and 'Swimming Pools', as well as features such as 'Collard Greens', can be found on Los Santos radio station in GTA 5.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

