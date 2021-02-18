5 most over-the-top weapons in GTA Online

Over-the-top weapons are some of the most fun yet frustrating weapons to use in GTA Online.

Some weaponized vehicles are capable of being over-the-top, but they are classified as vehicles first and weapons second. It should go without saying that this list will only include weapons and not weaponized vehicles.

It doesn't necessarily have to be a weapon the player equips, as some properties also allow the player to use a weapon from there. It isn't a traditional weapon, but it will qualify for this list as it's so over the top.

Hopefully, with all of that clarification out of the way, fans can remember how these over-the-top weapons were either utterly ridiculous or stupidly good to the point of frustration.

Top 5 over-the-top weapons in GTA Online

#5 - Homing Launcher

Image via GTA Wiki

The Homing Launcher is by far the most normal weapon on this list. It isn't over the top in terms of how unrealistic it is or how strange it looks; rather, it's over the top for the reason of how overused it is.

If a noob can't use a weaponized vehicle correctly, it's not uncommon for them to pull out a Homing Launcher and hope that their missile hits the target in GTA Online.

The Homing Launcher is also a little over the top in terms of usefulness in missions, as players won't always have access to their vehicles. So, having a braindead weapon blow stuff up is nice.

This weapon had to be number five, especially since the next four are more wacky and strange. Plus, some other wacky options are just reskinned of pre-existing weapons in GTA Online, so it wouldn't be fun listing them if it's only the appearance that's over the top.

#4 - Up-n-Atomizer

Image via GTA Wiki

The Up-n-Atomizer looks like it shouldn't even belong in GTA, but as GTA Online is full of wacky hijinks, it's only natural for some of the weapons to look as bizarre as the Up-n-Atomizer.

Despite its futuristic look, this isn't a powerful weapon either. However, not all over-the-top weapons are overpowered, which is a fact the Up-n-Atomizer fully embraces in GTA Online.

This weapon isn't just over the top in its design, for its combat capabilities are also bizarre. It's impractical to use against other players, but it's a wonderful weapon for flipping one's stuck vehicle while doing minimal damage to it.

At times, it's just a backup weapon to correct a vehicle's position, which is an awesome yet still over-the-top niche in terms of how strange it is in GTA Online.

#3 - Snowballs

Image via NoahJ456 (YouTube)

Snowballs is an over-the-top weapon in terms of how silly it is. Imagine dying after getting pelted by several snowballs.

Other than it being embarrassing, it's so impractical that it's hilarious how over the top it is. It being a seasonal weapon only adds to the sheer ridiculousness of it, although it is understandable as to why that is the way it is.

Even if it's a worthless weapon in terms of efficiency, fans love to use it from time to time when it's available.

Good holiday cheers are always welcome, especially as a break from all of the criminal activities players usually participate in. Sometimes, an over-the-top weapon is just fun to use in GTA Online.

#2 - Stone Hatchet

Image via Games Radar

Having immunity to almost all forms of damage with a weapon is so over-the-top awesome that it's almost a shame that it's on a melee weapon.

It's understandable as to why that's the case, but that doesn't change the fact that the Stone Hatchet is over the top in its own right, even within GTA Online. Plus, who doesn't love a melee weapon that doesn't belong in the modern era?

The Stone Hatchet is also reminiscent of axes in Red Dead Redemption, which makes its over-the-top nature even more awesome.

Just imagine going on a rampage, having to kill people to maintain nigh invincibility. It's overpowered in one sense, but not to the point that another player couldn't kill one using it. This weapon is over the top in a good way for GTA Online fans.

#1 - Orbital Cannon

Image via GTA Wiki

A good player using an Orbital Cannon will get a kill 100% of the time in GTA Online, no questions about it.

However, it isn't always about killing some griefer or anything like that. Sometimes it's to send a message about how stupidly wealthy some players are. Think about it, the Orbital Cannon costs nearly half a million to shoot a single shot, and some players use it in every session when they can.

This weapon is so over the top in terms of ridiculousness and power that fans dislike it in GTA Online. It's not a traditional weapon either, for players have to use it in a control room within their Facility in GTA Online. They can only use it once every 45 minutes, and its hefty sum means dying to a random one in a lobby is just so trollish.

Using it and missing it is an over-the-top failure that's highly shameful, especially when it's been patched to not give refunds for doing so.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.