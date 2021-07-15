Top 5 planes with the best handling in GTA Online

The GTA games may have been primarily focused around cars, but it started adding a variety of vehicles with each subsequent game.

In fact, one of the most entertaining features of the games has been the ability to ride any vehicle found in the game world. GTA Online features a total of 38 planes, more than any previous game in the series.

Dogfights are a major aspect of GTA Online, where players take to the skies in spectacular deathmatches. These require planes with decent firepower and speed, but sometimes maneuverability proves to be more valuable.

This list will include some of the planes with the best handling in GTA Online.

GTA Online: 5 most maneuverable planes in the game

5) Western Company Rogue

The Rogue is the best turboprop plane in GTA Online and an easy aircraft to master. It has a top speed of 219.50 mph along with average acceleration and a responsive handling.

The aircraft has a significantly longer take-off roll than similar fighter aircrafts, making take-offs in tight spaces a bit difficult. With extensive weaponization, the Rogue can be made fit for various combat roles.

This plane can be bought from Warstock Cache & Carry for $1,596,000 in GTA Online. A discounted trade price of $1,200,000 can be unlocked after completing 6 Air Freight Cargo missions.

4) Jobuilt P-996 LAZER

The P-996 LAZER is the only modern fighter jet available in GTA 5, which is why most online players are quite accustomed to it. Apart from being heavily armed, the plane also has the typical advantages of a multirole jet fighter.

The LAZER is an aircraft with remarkable acceleration and outstanding agility, capable of quickly pitching, yawing, and rolling in any direction. It has a short take-off and landing distance, and also never stalls out during a vertical climb.

However, it requires an experienced pilot, as the nose-heavy plane can get wobbly at times and it also cannot be fitted with countermeasures. The LAZER has a hefty price tag of $6,500,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online.

3) LF-22 Starling

The LF-22 Starling is a compact rocket-powered fighter based on the unique WW2 era interceptor Messerschmitt 163 Komet. Because of this, it is a fun plane to fly in GTA Online, and also one of the easiest.

Despite its cute and harmless appearance, the Starling packs quite a punch if fully weaponized. Its compact shape makes it one of the most agile planes in the game, and many consider it to be the best for dogfights.

Much like its real-life counterpart, the Starling is quite difficult to land because of its size and shape. This aircraft can be bought for $3,657,500 from Warstock Cache & Carry, and a discount price of $2,750,000 is available after completing 15 Air Freight Cargo missions.

2) Western Company Seabreeze

The Seabreeze (based on the Seawind 300c) is one of the most unusual looking planes in GTA Online because of its tail-mounted engine. It is classified as an amphibious plane, which means it can take off and land on water.

Despite its deceptively simple look, the Seabreeze has excellent handling at a decent speed. It can also be weaponized as much as other planes on this list.

It is also one of the most affordable planes when compared to the others, and at $1,130,500, it is well worth the investment. Being a civilian plane, it can only be bought from Elitás Travel, and a discounted price of $850,000 is available after completing 36 Air Freight Cargo missions.

1) Buckingham Pyro

This aircraft is considered by many to be the best dogfighter in GTA Online and is easily the favorite plane of most players. A skilled pilot can take down an Oppressor Mk2 with this plane, while also evading its missiles effectively.

The Pyro is a twin boom fighter jet, clearly based on the iconic de Havilland Vampire. It is a highly maneuverable aircraft with one of the tightest turning circles and the best acceleration of any conventional aircraft.

Although it 's acceleration cannot match with the Starling's jet boost, it can easily outperform the LAZER. It has a somewhat high price tag of $4,455,500, but with an excellent price-to-performance ratio.

Completing 33 Air Freight Cargo Missions unlocks the trade price of $3,350,000, which is a reasonable amount to pay for GTA Online's best aircraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod