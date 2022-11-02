Top 5 radio stations in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online has a variety of radio stations that are very entertaining to listen to. Every song has been handpicked by the developers and encapsulates the essence of the game.

GTA Online's musical experience is so good that many players just drive around the map while listening to various radio stations instead of doing any activity. This highlights just how well-curated all radio stations are in this game.

This article ranks five of the best radio stations players can listen to in GTA Online.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking Space 103.2, West Coast Classic, and other great radio stations in GTA Online

5) Vinewood Boulevard

Vinewood Boulevard is one of the most underrated radio stations in GTA Online, and more players should be listening to it.

The main highlight of Vinewood Boulevard is American rock band Wavves. For some players, the group might be the sole reason to tune in. In fact, the radio station is hosted by Nate Williams and Stephen Pope of Wavves.

Vinewood Boulevard also plays songs by other bands, such as Ceremony, Thee Oh Sees, and Hot Snakes, making it a great platform to listen to modern classics.

4) Space 103.2

Space 103.2 primarily broadcasts funk music. It features artists like Rick James, Dazz Band, Billy Ocean, and Central Line.

Eddie Murphy's Party All The Time, Stevie Wonder's Skeletons, and many other great funk hits from the 80s are frequently played on this radio station.

If players are feeling down or constantly getting eliminated by griefers, they can just tune in to Space 103.2 and turn up the music to relieve their stress.

3) Non-Stop-Pop

Pop music is an integral part of modern-day culture, so a GTA Online radio station dedicated to the genre and hosted by Cara Delevigne is a welcome feature.

Players who want to enjoy pop music from the 1980s and early 2010s should definitely tune in to this radio station. Great pop hits like Backstreet Boy's I Want It That Way to Maroon 5's Move Like A Jagger are among the songs that are frequently played.

Songs like Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz, Tennis Court by Lorde, Cooler Than Me by Mike Posner, and Meet Me Halfway by The Black Eyed Peas are also featured.

Non-Stop-Pop is great to have on if players are hanging out with their crew and just want to vibe with them.

2) West Coast Classics

West Coast Classics primarily plays hip-hop and rap music from the 80s and 90s. It is hosted by DJ Pooh.

Players who want to relive the two glorious decades and bop their heads to some of the hardest rap beats should look no further than this radio station. The track list features songs like Late Night Hype by Compton's Most Wanted, What Would You Do by The Dogg Pound, and Gangsta Gangsta by NWA. Artists like Snoop Dogg, MC Eiht, and Ice Cube are also featured.

When the Contract DLC was released, West Coast Classics introduced a specialized Dr. Dre song playlist that is still amazing to listen to. This was done to celebrate Dr. Dre's contribution to the music industry.

1) Los Santos Rock Radio

Los Santos Rock Radio has to be the best radio station in GTA Online. It primarily broadcasts classic rock songs from the 1970s and 1980s.

The radio station features some of the greatest bands and artists from the two decades, including Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elton John, and Phil Collins.

Notably, Queen's Radio Ga Ga goes so well with the tone and visuals of Grand Theft Auto Online, and it increases the immersiveness of the game.

