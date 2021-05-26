Top 5 RPG mods for GTA 5 in 2021

GTA 5 is a sandbox game with a massive, insanely detailed world that feels lived in, much like the worlds of some big RPG titles.

GTA 4 did not have the RPG-like customization features that its predecessor offered. In GTA San Andreas, players could customize CJ's appearance with clothing, haircuts, and tattoos, maintain body fat and muscle, and even upgrade physical weapons and driving skills. Niko Bellic could only change his clothes, which were very limited, like the previous GTA titles.

GTA 5 made a comeback to the San Andreas region, and it only brought back some of those features, namely customization. Here is a list of mods for GTA 5 that makes it a complete RPG to get the experience of a Bethesda title in a modern setting.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best RPG mods for GTA 5?

5) Farming Life Project

This mod turns the game into a Farming Simulator, with the ability to purchase a field and grow crops on it. It doesn't change the base gameplay of GTA 5 but acts as an addon.

It is a simple script mod that doesn't require a massive download or a difficult and lengthy installation. The author of the mod aims to bring this mod as close to the Farming Simulator series as possible, but it has only received one update since it was released.

4) LS Life

GTA Chinatown Wars had a unique feature that made it quite controversial but also one of the most entertaining aspects of the game: drug dealing.

This mod makes it an available option in GTA 5 and has several additional features like hiring workers and battling rival dealers to create and maintain one's own criminal empire.

3) JobsV

One of the most essential additions to GTA 5 for turning it into a fully-fledged life simulator is the JobsV mod. Not only does it allow players to apply for multiple jobs, but they can also pursue a college degree. Budding modders can also create their own job extension using the mod's API.

2) LSPDFR

While the GTA series has always been a game about criminals, and most of the time, players find themselves evading law enforcement, this mod adds the ability to play as a police officer in Los Santos, preventing crimes and enforcing the law as the player sees fit.

LSPDFR has an active community with updates being rolled out frequently and is also assisting researchers with this mod.

1) GTA RPG

If players want to experience roleplaying features in GTA 5 single-player, there is no better mod than GTA RPG. This mod turns the game into a fully-fledged RPG with skill progression, NPC dialog, RNG-based loot mechanics, and quests in a non-linear plotline heavily inspired by Bethesda RPGs, namely Fallout.

While updates for the mod haven't been frequent, with the last update coming out almost two years ago, this is a one-of-a-kind mod that is definitely worth trying out.