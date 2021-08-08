Top 5 sports cars players can buy in GTA Online as of August 2021

When it comes to flashy sports cars in GTA Online, prices can start as low as $9,000 and reach an astronomical amount of $3,000,000, essentially breaking the bank.

However, not all sports cars are expensive and some do perform really well, given the price-to-value ratio. Here are some affordable sports cars that players can own in GTA Online at the moment.

Top 5 best sports cars in GTA Online that won't break the bank

5) Comet SR ($1,145,000,)

The Comet SR, while being the most expensive sports car on this list, is also a must have for players later on in the game. Modeled after a real-life Porsche 997 GT2 RS, the Comet packs a mean punch and is a great all-round car, except for the braking.

With a top speed of 196.34 km/h, players can zoom past gunfire and dodge pesky RPGs with ease. While the car may take some time for players to buy given the high price, it's a must have in GTA Online.

GTA 5 IS BACK!! Today we're checking out the brand new Pfister Comet SR in a GTA 5 Spending Spree! Watch here: https://t.co/OUriBl1RYv pic.twitter.com/z6B4wcGoHs — TG (@TypicalGamer) March 4, 2018

4) GB200 ($940,000)

The GB200 has a certain nostalgia, and the car is worth every penny. The in-game model is based around the real-life Ford RS200.

With a top speed of 183.87 km/h, excellent handling and high acceleration, when modded out with all the bells and whistles, the car looks absolutely stunning in-game.

3) Kuruma Armored ($698,250)

The armored variant of the Kuruma offers players the perfect crossover between speed and protection. Although the car is not cheap by any means, players can make enough to easily buy it.

With a top speed of 176.63 km/h, good acceleration, handling and bulletproof armor panels on the roof and the cabin, alongside protective frames over the lights and bullet resistant windows, the Kuruma Armored version is an absolute steal for the price.

Been getting back into GTA Online, and decided to snag the armored variant of the Kuruma. Basically bullet proof, fast, and holds 4 people. pic.twitter.com/HR9wlHliFk — ً (@DathTheGreat) January 9, 2017

2) Ruston ($430,000)

Modeled after the Mexican styling of the VUHL 05, the Ruston is a great sports car for players to own in-game. It incorporates amazing aesthetics, alongside a top speed of 187.09 km/h in-game.

Although it looks amazing, players shouldn't use it while doing risky missions. In addition, the open roof makes it easier for snipers to do some serious damage.

The new Hijak Ruston emerges from the void in this moody #GTAOnline Snapmatic by @whjones1998 pic.twitter.com/QWxsbucjuk — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 24, 2017

1) Banshee ($126,000)

Despite its low price, the Banshee is perfect for beginners in GTA Online. It performs just as well as cars priced at half a million, while retaining its style and appeal.

It can reach a top speed of 189.50 km/h and offers decent levels of handling and acceleration. Much like all other sports cars, the Banshee too suffers from a bad braking system.

