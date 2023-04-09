Top 5 most stylish JDM cars in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has plenty of stylish JDM cars that many players might love to drive in 2023. For those who don't know, that abbreviation stands for Japanese Domestic Market. In this title's case, these vehicles usually come from in-game manufacturers based in that country. That means automobiles from brands like Dinka, Emperor, Annis, and more are JDM vehicles.

This article will highlight some of the most interesting Japanese cars one could own in GTA Online. They aren't necessarily the best for PvP, racing, or Freemode missions, but these rides are pretty cool in their own right.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five of the coolest JDM cars in GTA Online (2023)

5) Annis Elegy Retro Custom

An Elegy Retro Custom (Image via GTA Wiki)

Conversion Price: $904,000

Original Elegy RH8 Price: $95,000

GTA Online players interested in customization may love the Elegy Retro Custom, a car quite popular in the JDM car community. This ride has stylish, although its performance is rather unremarkable as a whole for the Sports class. It's also one of the oldest JDM cars that are still worth getting in 2023. Get this automobile if you value creative builds, but remember that its performance is weaker than the base Elegy RH8.

4) Karin Futo GTX

A Karin Futo GTX (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,590,000

Trade Price: $1,192,500

Fans of the Initial D anime should probably recognize that one of the Karin Futo GTX's liveries (Delivery Boy) is based on Takumi's Trueno AE86. This JDM car is one of the best drifting vehicles in GTA Online. The original Futo is also a very good option and is significantly cheaper. However, it's much weaker performance-wise.

Anybody interested in this subgenre of car culture should definitely consider getting the Futo GTX. It's perfect for beginners and is still useful for masters to mess around with in this game.

3) Annis ZR350

A ZR350 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,615,000

Trade Price: $1,211,250

Another JDM car featured in Initial D was the Mazda RX-7. The GTA Online equivalent of that vehicle is the ZR350, and it's also fun to drive. This car was introduced in the game in the Los Santos Tuners update. Its performance is a little bit better than the Futo GTX. A person's preference for which one to use for drifting will vary from one player to another.

2) Karin Sultan RS Classic

A Sultan RS Classic (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $1,789,000

Trade Price: $1,341,750

Another JDM car worth considering is the Sultan RS Classic. Though these Japanese vehicles tend to be great for drifting, the Sultan RS Classic is also the best racing option in Tuners. The Sultan RS Classic has the best lap time for a car in this category — according to Broughy1322's data — with a time of 1:03.397.

Do keep in mind that the Sultan RS Classic's performance is much worse in the Sports class as there are nearly two dozen vehicles faster than it. If you get it, stick with Tuner races.

1) Annis RE-7B

A RE-7B (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,475,000

The RE-7B's design is incredibly unique and is something that GTA Online players should instantly be able to recognize. This car was inspired by the Nissan R390 GT1, Mazda 787B, and other real-life automobiles. It's fine for endurance racing, although the Super class is already full of other top-tier options.

Still, the RE-7B will be better than most non-Super vehicles. This ride doesn't have much in the way of liveries, yet its admirable performance and stylish aesthetic should make it a solid choice for GTA Online players looking for cool JDM cars.

Anybody interested in getting a garage full of such Japanese-inspired vehicles should honestly get everything on this list since all these cars have something going for them.

