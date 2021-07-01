Top 5 things GTA San Andreas did better than other titles of that time

GTA San Andreas is widely regarded as one of the best video games of all time. It solidified Rockstar's dominance in the open-world genre and established the GTA series as a cultural icon.

Many believe the early 2000s to be the pinnacle of video game development. The PlayStation 2 was released in 2000 and quickly became the best-selling console in history. This was also the era when PC gaming had begun to sow its seeds of dominance.

Cementing its stature in gaming industry, Rockstar Games launched GTA 3, to widespread acclaim in 2001. It was followed by two consecutive hits, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Each was more ambitious than the other and pushed the boundaries of what video games could do.

GTA San Andreas, launched in 2004, proved to be the most successful game on the PlayStation 2. The game transcended console boundaries as it is still played on PC all around the world and has a devoted fan base.

This article will discuss some of the reasons why this game was superior to most other titles at the time.

5 areas where GTA San Andreas excelled over its contemporaries

1) Storyline and Characters

One of the most critical aspects of a linear game is its storyline. The GTA franchise has always generated compelling storylines that have engrossed the players.

There are very few gamers who haven't experienced CJ's tale in GTA San Andreas. Sweet, Big Smoke, and Officer Tenpenny are some of the most recognizable video game characters of the past 30 years.

Fans continue to create memes about them, and even current video games like Cyberpunk 2077 pay homage to them.

2) Game World

The fictional worlds that Rockstar creates in its games are well-known. The settings they construct in the games, whether it's the Red Dead and GTA series or even Bully, are painstakingly crafted to mirror real-world locations

The outcome is a convincing, authentic environment that completely immerses the player in its surroundings. This was also true in GTA San Andreas, as the state of San Andreas in the 90s seemed vibrant and immaculate.

3) Customization

Customization is always a much-appreciated feature in any game, whether it's an FPS, RPG or even Action/Adventure. GTA San Andreas was the first game in the series to have a wide range of customization features.

Apart from the plethora of choices in clothing and accessories, players could also get different hairstyles and tattoos for CJ. Pushing the threshold even further, this game allowed players to maintain body fat and muscles for the protagonist, a unique feature for the time.

4) RPG-like progression

With GTA San Andreas, the series took a completely new direction. The linear story experience was complemented by a truly sandbox world. Players could develop their skills and statistics in the game through different activities.

This brought the game closer in comparison to other RPG titles of the time, and the games dubbed as "GTA clones" were nowhere similar in available features.

5) Replayability

GTA San Andreas had a lot more stuff to do than most other games at the time. Players could engage in a variety of activities in addition to exploring the vast map of San Andreas.

The game's replayability value keeps it popular among players even in 2021, and mods help to boost it even further. Mods can bring a completely new experience to a game, and GTA has one of the most active modding communities.

Through the GTA series, Rockstar Games have etched their names in the annals of gaming greatness and are now widely recognized as a behemoth in the industry.

