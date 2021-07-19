Top 5 things to know about GTA Online's Summer Update 2021

GTA Online fans have been anxious to learn about the 2021 summer update ever since Rockstar announced it. Most of them had predicted some of the features that would be included, but they are still looking forward to its debut.

The previous summer update that came out in 2020 was seen as a letdown. This is why many players anticipated a huge summer update this year. They've been asking for a few additions to the game, such as a car meet zone where players don't have to worry about griefers.

Rockstar has granted their request with the LS Car Meet and a whole new update centered around underground car culture.

GTA Online: 5 important details about the Los Santos Tuner update in 2021

The Los Santos Tuners update is set to launch tomorrow. Here are all the features that will be included:

1) LS Car Meet

The LS Car Meet warehouse in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The LS Car Meet, a gathering place for users to contest or exhibit their vehicles in GTA Online, is the main highlight of the Tuners update. It will have a "good vibes only" policy, making it impossible to enter with an armed vehicle.

There will be membership privileges, a test track to try out driving skills, and new stores selling merch, tattoos, and car mods.

2) New Missions

Moodymann is making a return in this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

There will be all new Contract Missions from Moodymann, a character who was first introduced in the Cayo Perico Heist update. The car meet will also present other quick missions as a means to earn easy money in GTA Online.

3) New Races

This update brings all new races to GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

As an update involving the underground car culture, different types of races will be introduced to the game. These include races on the Test Track in the car meet warehouse, as well as multiple race series around San Andreas.

4) New Vehicles

17 new vehicles will be added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. 10 of these will be available on the release date, while 7 others will be introduced gradually. Most of these are tuners, but there will also be a few muscle cars as well as motorbikes.

5) Reputation

Reputation will be a vital commodity with this update (Image via Rockstar Games)

There will be a new type of currency in the form of Reputation. This may be obtained through racing, daily log-in bonuses, setting records on the Test Track, or just participating in car meets.

Acquiring Reputation rewards players with a variety of benefits such as additional clothing and vehicle customization choices, racing modes, trade prices, and even custom car meets.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod