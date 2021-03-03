5 most underrated cars in GTA Online

Every year GTA Online sees the addition of several new vehicles, weapons, characters, and even missions. Due to this, Rockstar constantly needs to upgrade the players' arsenal to allow them to get faster cars and bigger weapons and raise the stakes across the board.

The upgrades lead to many older vehicles being relegated to the sidelines as the shiny, new toys take center stage. Such is the case with cars like the Stromberg, which was considered to be one of the best, but is now massively overshadowed by the Pegassi Toreador.

There are a large number of cars that have either been forgotten about or are simply not appreciated enough. This article takes a look at some of the cars that were once deeply loved but have now been relegated to the shadows.

5 extremely underrated cars in GTA Online

#5 - Tropos Rallye

This rally car is the absolute epitome of a car with great performance married with great looks and a fantastic base for customization.

The Tropos Rallye might not be one of the first vehicles players should be looking to buy in GTA Online, but it makes for a fantastic addition to the player's garage.

The car is an absolute joy to drive off-road, given its purpose as a rally car that naturally has a lot of grip, making it extremely useful in sticky situations.

While far from being the fastest car in GTA Online, the Rallye might just be one of the most underrated vehicles as it often gets overlooked due to the overwhelming number of cars in the game.

#4 - Vapid FMJ

Purely based on looks, the Vapid FMJ might just be one of the best cars in the game. While it is outclassed by some of the other vehicles in its class when it comes to performance, the Vapid FMJ can still hold its own quite well.

On top of that, the FMJ looks like a million bucks, and with further customization, the car is an absolute joy to look at. The FMJ is a good investment for players once they have enough in their account and have already paved their way in GTA Online.

Players must keep in mind that it isn't essential to have more than one sports car in the garage, and every additional purchase is more or less a novelty.

#3 - Grotti Turismo R

The Grotti Turismo R is the quintessential sports car in GTA Online, and it takes just one drive in it to really understand why. The car is not only a looker, but also delivers when it comes to performance.

The ability to turn corners in an efficient way is key to having a good lap time, and perhaps that is the Turismo R's greatest quality. The car's superb handling allows it to maintain high speeds out of corners and shave off precious seconds off of the lap time.

#2 - Albany Alpha

The Albany Alpha might not be the first car one thinks of when spoken about high-performance vehicles in GTA Online, and that it is because it isn't.

This sedan isn't nearly as much of a performance powerhouse as the Ocelot Pariah 811 or the Deveste Eight. Instead, it is simply one of the best-looking cars in the game.

The vehicle's wide hood makes it a favorite of GTA Online tunerheads as they love a car that serves as a fantastic base for customization. The Alpha simply is a looker and quite a great one at that.

#1 - Massacro

The Massacro is perhaps one of the more economical options on this particular list as it costs significantly less than many other cars in its class. If it is value for money one is looking for in GTA Online, they need not look any further than the Massacro.

Despite its weight, the car is an absolute joy to drive and is surprisingly nimble around hard turns. While it won't be winning any races anytime soon, the Massacro is still one of the better cars in the game and one that is extremely underrated.