Top 5 most unique cars in GTA Online

GTA Online boasts a number of unique vehicles.

From high-end luxury cars to flying bikes to incredibly powerful trucks, it has it all. Over the years, Rockstar has added new vehicles to the multiplayer game, making it all the more fun for players.

This article takes a look at five of the most unique vehicles in GTA Online.

Top five of the one-of-a-kind cars in GTA Online

From futuristic flying cars to a weaponized batmobile, here are the five most unique cars in GTA Online:

5) The Scramjet

GTA Online features a number of futuristic vehicles, but the infamous Scramjet's likes do not tend to hit the game-world every so often, given how exceptionally unique and incredibly expensive they are.

Few things are as satisfying in the game as a car that can, quite literally, take to the sky with the tap of a key and accomplish mind-blowing feats of amusement by sketching all sorts of thrill-inducing flips in mid-air. The Scramjet is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA Online, if there ever was one.

4) The Vigilante

Taking after the much raved-about Batmobile, the Vigilante is another irresistible force of nature in GTA Online that always makes a great case for itself by turning heads wherever it goes and causing the kind of chaos GTA Online is known for.

The Vigilante can ram almost any sort of vehicle out of the way, sending it soaring through the air. While it's not necessarily a nice thing to do to a fellow player, one can always damage as many NPC cars in GTA Online as they want.

The Vigilante is also incredibly fast and makes for a great purchase in GTA Online. It handles as if it's been made just for the person in its charge and accelerates like a machine operating on light instead of the physical and mundane laws of physics. All in all, a wonderful car that deserves all the hype in GTA Online.

3) The Deluxo

Anything that can fly and speed like a ball of fire becomes an instant fan-favourite in GTA Online and that is exactly why the Deluxo always makes a great case for itself, even though the Oppressor MK2 seems to have taken much of its share of fame ever since it hit the virtual market.

The Deluxo is not only fast and exceptionally good-looking, it is also very nimble in nature and possesses great braking capabilities. All in all, it's a great vehicle that deserves a lot more buzz than it seems to get in GTA Online these days.

2) The Pegassi Toreador

It is nearly impossible to talk about the most unique vehicles in GTA Online without raving about the most diverse car in the game. A lot of vehicles can take to the sky in GTA Online and many come equipped with the ability to wreak havoc in an Online lobby, but few allow players to enter the encompassing depths of the ocean with awe-inspiring ease and make a quick escape whenever one becomes necessary.

The Pegassi Toreador is the most impressive car in GTA Online and is definitely worth all the good ratings it's garnered over the years.

1) The Stormberg

The Stormberg is another great vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online and should be on every player's radar, even if they have $0 in their bank account. Equipped with a number of cool features, like the ability to become a submersible when hitting the surface of water and switching to car mode when on land, makes it one of the most desirable vehicles in GTA Online.

It is, indeed, a surprisingly great car and one that doesn't get the kind of appreciation it deserves in GTA Online. The Stormberg is also very fast and nimble, making for a reasonably compatible vehicle for newbie beginners who have yet to learn the ropes of steady driving in GTA Online.

