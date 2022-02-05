Top 5 vehicles for beginners in GTA online

GTA Online has a lot of vehicles, and players are often spoilt for choice. New and beginner players, however, cannot access all of these as some are way too expensive and others have specific unlock criteria.

This article talks about the absolute must have vehicles for any beginner in GTA Online. Having these vehicles makes life a lot easier and makes grinding seem like a walk in the park.

5 must have vehicles for beginners in GTA Online

5) Annis Elegy RH8

The Elegy is free and a great starter car (Image via Sportskeeda)

The main reason for this car being so good for beginners is that it's free. The stock Elegy is good but an upgraded one can help newer players win races and earn some cash. It is also a great vehicle to travel quickly. The Elegy can also be transformed into something completely new at Benny's.

4) Pegassi Bati 801

A sleek and fast beginner bike (Image via YouTube/ALTABA)

This beast costs only $15,000 at Southern San Andreas Auto. Being one of the fastest bikes in the game, this is a steal. Players can also invest in upgrades and use it in races. MC Presidents can also spawn the bike at will through the interaction menu.

3) Buzzard

A great way to travel fast (Image via Sportskeeda)

The chopper can be purchased at Warstock Cache and Carry for $1.75 million. It may sound like a lot of money, but the Buzzard is completely worth it as it comes equipped with homing missiles and is a breeze to master. It is also the cheapest weaponized chopper in GTA Online. Newer players can easily grind out this money by doing contact missions and VIP work.

2) Duke O'Death

The Duke O'Death costs $660,000 and can be picked up at Warstock Cache and Carry. For an armored vehicle it's pretty cheap. However, Rockstar gives out this vehicle for free to players who link their social club accounts and profiles. Players can also pull off wheelies with this car.

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

After completing the first heist (Flecca Job) players can unlock the Armored Kuruma's trade price of $525,000. This is the go-to vehicle for people grinding missions and heist setups. The vehicle is completely bulletproof as long as NPCs are firing. The vehicle can tank a lot of gunfire but cannot withstand explosives. There are also a lot of customizable options available for the car.

Edited by Siddharth Satish