5 reasons to buy a Buzzard in GTA Online

GTA Online features a number of devastating helicopters but the plaudits received by the Buzzard Attack Chopper are absolutely unparalleled.

Equipped with a number of unique features and lethal weapons, the Buzzard makes for one heck of an investment in GTA Online. Not only is it incredibly useful for keeping the enemy at bay, but it's also a great vehicle for getting from one place to another.

This article explains why players should invest in a Buzzard in GTA Online.

5 reasons why the Buzzard is an essential purchase in GTA Online

GTA Online boasts a number of weaponized beasts. From flying bikes to lethal cars to military trucks, it has everything. The Buzzard, however, is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online and will probably be relevant for the foreseeable future.

5) Incredibly fast and nimble

Fast and agile (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the Buzzard is not as popular as it was back in 2018, due to the monumental success of Oppressor MKII, it is still one of the most practical vehicles to own in GTA Online.

The multiplayer game features a number of lightning-fast rides, but the likes of Buzzard are not released every day. This makes it a valuable acquisition.

4) A must-have for certain jobs

Makes for an essential investment (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grinding jobs is an intrinsic part of GTA Online because players cannot go very far in the game without making money. Completing these missions becomes incredibly easy when they are equipped with an airborne beast.

3) CEOs can spawn the Buzzard for free

CEOs can spawn the Buzzard wherever they need it parked (Image via Rockstar Games)

The office of CEO comes with a lot of perks in GTA Online, including the ability to spawn certain vehicles right where the player needs them in Los Santos. The Buzzard, too, can be spawned by CEOs with a tap of a few keys.

This feature allows players to clear out many missions with ease as traveling halfway across the map just to get a vehicle is not always convenient.

2) Exceptionally powerful

The Buzzard is very powerful in nature (image via Rockstar Games)

Equipped with a number of devastating weapons, the Buzzard is an incredibly powerful vehicle and can destroy anything in the targeted vicinity.

Since the multiplayer game is almost always packed with griefers and tryhards, owning a vehicle as devastating as the Buzzard is almost essential in 2021.

1) It's not that expensive

Fairly reasonable for such a powerful beast (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most assets are ridiculously expensive in GTA Online, but the Buzzard, despite being one of the best vehicles in the game, is surprisingly reasonable in this department. It will cost the player $1,750,000.

Moreover, its compact size makes it less susceptible to being blown into pieces and also more convenient to land.

The Buzzard is a versatile and rather essential acquisition in GTA Online. Players would be wise to add it to their collection.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul