Top 5 most viewed Indian GTA 5 RP streamers in August 2021

GTA RP has become huge in India after the introduction of many RP servers like SVRP and Legacy RP. So it is only natural that many Indian streamers have started playing the game on their channels.

The game's popularity has made these streamers huge, with many getting millions of views on YouTube.

Here are the most viewed Indian GTA RP streamers in August 2021.

Most viewed Indian GTA RP streamers in August 2021

1) Dyamo Gaming

Adii Sawant, also known as Dynamo Gaming, is one of India's biggest GTA RP streamers with 9.84 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dynamo's GTA RP streams usually get around 500,000 views, with his recent streams getting around 700,000 because of Hydra Town Role Play, a server created and owned by Dynamo himself, coming back after a haitus.

The server also hosts other popular streamers like ROCK3T, Logan Gaming and Cosmic YT.

2) RakaZone Gaming

Rishab Karanwal, also known as RakaZone Gaming, is a well known GTA 5 RP streamer on YouTube with 435,000 subscribers.

RakaZone Gaming's GTA RP streams get around 130,000 views with his popular streams getting around 300,000 views.

His GTA RP streams are becoming more frequent after the release of SVRP 3.0 a few days ago.

RakaZone's RP character "Mr.Margela" is very popular in the Indian RP community.

3) Qayzer Gaming

Qasier Khan has made a name for himself online by role playing as "Tillu Galoch", a squeaky voiced character that often gets into trouble.

Qasier better known as Qayzer Gaming, has 85,600 subscribers in the month of August.

His GTA RP streams get around 40,000 to 50,000 views and his compilations get more views than his regular streams.

He uploads GTA RP content atleast four times a week and plays PUBG and Minecraft on other days as well.

4) YT Hathoda

YT Hathoda has a humble subscriber count of only 39,000 but his streams get around 50,000 views on average.

The most popular streams on his channel hit more than 120,000 views, which is triple that of his subscriber base.

YT Hathoda is known for being a member of the Scorpian Gang - a crew which pulls off hiests together.

He has also collaborated with RakaZone Gaming in the past, as they both play on the SVRP server.

5) JimmyGaming

Jimmy Gaming is a fast growing streamer and should become bigger in both subscribers and viewers as his channel grows.

Jimmy Gaming currently has 47,500 subscribers in the month of August.

His streams get around 24,000 views with popular streams having 30,000 views.

This might be because he recently shifted focus to other games like Valorant and Among Us, but he should start uploading more GTA RP now that SVRP 3.0 is out.

Note: The numbers in this article are subject to change.

