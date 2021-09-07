Top 5 whitelisted GTA 5 RP servers to join in September 2021

For the past few years, GTA RP has been a popular choice for streaming. Its popularity has resulted in a large number of players attempting to join the RP servers.

RP servers are isolated multiplayer GTA 5 servers in FiveM where players must engage in roleplaying. To be accepted into a server, interested players must fill out an application form. Different servers have different rules, with some being quite lenient and others being rather strict.

Some popular servers like NoPixel are quite hard to get into. Because of the large amount of applications flooding in constantly, it can take months to get accepted. Players can instead turn to other servers where getting in is comparatively easier.

This article takes a look at some of the best whitelisted GTA RP servers that players can join right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA RP: 5 best whitelisted servers that players can join in September 2021

1) GTA World

The idea of roleplaying with others in GTA has intrigued many players around the world. However, some of them might be apprehensive about voice-based roleplaying with strangers. GTA World is the best RP server for such players, as it is entirely text-based.

The server is based on the RageMP client, a popular alternative to FiveM. It is quite a versatile server with a diverse range of jobs.

2) Mafia City RP

The most unique thing about Mafia City RP is its wide variety of animations. This adds to an immersive experience, something that is vital to roleplaying. It also allows several hundred players in a single lobby, and does not feature NPCs.

All the roles in the game are played by RP players, creating an interactive and dynamic game world.

3) The Family RP

The Family RP is a popular GTA RP server which focuses on realism. Players get to have a diverse range of jobs, but the most popular choices are cops and crooks. Every player is given a character passport for the in-game world.

It is mostly driven by realistic roleplay and story-based interactions between its players.

4) Eclipse RP

Eclipse RP has several unique features that make it stand out. Players in this server can own pets, or even be a professional poker player. It uses some advanced scripts for its different jobs, and the interaction is voice-based.

Like Mafia City RP, this server also allows hundreds of players in a single lobby.

5) Lucid City RP

Lucid City RP is a beginner-friendly server that depends on its community to make it enjoyable. The regulations are identical to those found on most other GTA 5 RP servers, and roleplaying is prioritized.

It offers a lot of cool features, including the Cayo Perico island from GTA Online. One of their primary goals is to make an immersive world with high quality roleplaying. As such, their rules are quite strict.

