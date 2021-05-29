Top Five Streamers Who Frequently Play GTA 5 RP on SSB Wrld

GTA 5 RP has recently been overtaken by the SSB Wrld Discord server. Created by Twitch streamer Adin Ross, several prominent streamers took notice.

Major names have attached themselves to the project, including xQc and FaZe Banks. Even celebrities are joining the action, such as well-known rapper Travis Scott. Given its rise in popularity and a long waiting list, SSB Wrld accepts donations in exchange for priority.

Several GTA 5 RP streamers regularly make their way onto this server. With over 66,000 members on their Discord alone, many players are actively spending money just to play with their favorite online streamers. As long the the community remains active through these streamers, SSB Wrld is here to stay.

#5 - Clix

Clix is a good shot, given his prominent role in cops and robbers segment on GTA 5 RP. The Fortnite player is quite the force to be reckoned with on his streams, so rival gangs should watch out.

#4 - Bronny James

Bronny James (Image via Pinterest)

Highschool basketball player Bronny James is the son of famous NBA legend Lebron James. Despite his youth, Bronny maintains a significant amount of popularity. His GTA 5 RP sessions with Adin Ross tend to be memorable, such as a brutal cage fight they once had.

#3 - Tee Grizzley

Professional rapper Tee Grizzley is a regular colloborator of Adin Ross. The avid gamer spends his free time on Twitch, getting into trouble whenever he can. Grizzley brings a lively energy to every performance.

#2 - Corinna Kopf

Corinna Kopf (Image via Corinna Kopf through Twitter)

Corinna Kopf is a considerably popular streamer, known for her sarcastic personality and starpower. She frequently joins the GTA 5 RP server and interacts with fellow streamer Adin Ross. Despite rumors of their social life, the two confirmed they are not dating. Nonetheless, a viral clip showcased the pair kissing each other.

#1 - Adin Ross

Adin Ross (Image via Adin Ross through Twitter)

SSB Wrld is the brainchild of GTA 5 RP streamer Adin Ross. The 20-year-old has over 3.6 million Twitch followers, who regularly watch his roleplay streams. Adin Ross has previously interacted with the likes of Travis Scott and Lebron James.

The self-described entertainer has promised to donate at least 10% of his Twitch earnings. His audience can choose which charity he sends money to.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

