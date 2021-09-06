Top five things that beginners should do in GTA Online

When GTA Online was first launched in 2013, the playing field was even for everyone. However, with numerous updates dropping over the years like the Doomsday Heist and more recently Los Santos Tuners, newcomers have to absorb information at a faster pace.

With so many layers of complexity to contend with, it's difficult to get a grasp on the essentials of the game; which in turn increases the confusion for beginners. Nonetheless, there are some basic tips that all beginners should follow.

Top five things beginners should do in GTA Online

5) Secure a source of passive and active income

One of the most important things that beginners should strive towards in GTA Online should be to set up a source of passive income. There are a couple to choose from, but all require huge sums of money.

On the flipside, there are easy ways to get active income, which can be used to buy and upgrade passive sources of income. By combining both of these methods, players can start making a lot of money soon.

4) Stock up on the essentials

Unlike games from the GTA franchise, in GTA Online, robbing weapons off of dead enemies is neither the easiest nor the smartest thing to do. Dying is much easier, and being caught out with a weapon will end badly.

Players should definitely buy weapons, ammunition, health, and armor as soon as possible to deal with any in-game threats. Running around using fists is not going to end well.

3) Bank money often

GTA Online can be an unforgiving place for newcomers and older players alike. Getting 'wasted' in GTA's offline games will result in losing a small portion of the money made, however, in GTA Online players may lose everything.

If a player gets randomly killed by another player, they are liable to lose everything. To avoid this, banking money would be best to avoid losses in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

2) Save up for a high end apartment

While buying a high end apartment in GTA Online is going to break the bank for sure, there are a few benefits to this. For starters, they look great, and additionally players get some much needed parking space for their cars.

However, the main reason to buy a high end apartment is more about functionality than esthetics. Buying one of these lumbering steel giants will unlock the highest-paying missions in-game, known as heists.

1) Watch the tutorial

Beginners loading into the game for the first time are bound to get overwhelmed by the amount of information that'll get thrown their way. The game quite a steep learning curve, and players should take their time to learn the mechanics.

It goes without saying that watching the tutorial is going to save players a lot of trouble moving forward. It provides a lot of basic information that players will definitely need while playing the game, and is worth checking out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar