Games Masters Arena War Adversary Mode in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Arena in GTA Online offers several game modes that involve vehicular deathmatches. Games Masters is an Adversary Mode with PvP gameplay elements involving two different teams.

The Arena War update brings several interesting game modes to GTA Online. These take place in the Maze Bank Arena and feature Mad Max-like post-apocalyptic vehicles that battle it out against each other.

There are several Adversary Mode games available as part of the Arena Wars update, and one of them is Games Masters. This article explores this particular GTA Online game mode in detail.

GTA Online: All you need to know about Games Masters Adversary Mode

Games Masters is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online involving two different teams. At the beginning of each round, one team is pushed into the Spectator Box while the other starts in the Arena. The teams will be changed after one team has been eliminated, or the round timer has expired.

“When it comes to brutal arena designs, you can install the most exquisitely hazardous death traps on the market, but there's just no substitute for the sheer ingenuity and sadism of a properly incentivized human being. One team collects checkpoints; the other uses every fiendish tool at the arena's disposal to make their plans go up in smoke. And be sure to hold onto your grudges: after every round, you switch places.” — Description

The Arena Team

The Arena team will begin the game in the same manner as any other Arena War game mode. A three-second countdown begins, after which all participants are free to roam about. Their aim is to gather as many checkpoints as possible before the three-minute timer expires or the team is eliminated.

When an Arena Team member is eliminated, they will be transferred to the Spectator Box. They do not, however, have access to the Arena War Wheel or power-ups. They are only allowed to use spectator drones.

The Spectator Team

To prevent the Arena Team from collecting checkpoints, the Spectator Box team can employ traps, turrets, RC Banditos, and Battle Drones. RC Banditos come in infinite supply, each of which can lay three mines. The same goes for Battle Drones, which are armed with EMPs and can self-destruct.

The latter can take out targets quite successfully with its explosion, even though it is less destructive than that of a Bandito. The Arena is laid with multiple traps, which are usually unarmed until they're being used by a spectator.

Finally, spectators are also allowed to employ remote turrets. They contain a machinegun with infinite ammo alongside a remote-controlled missile launcher. The missile launcher has a cooldown, but unlike conventional gun towers, there is no time limit.

Maps

Game Masters in GTA Online has three maps to choose from:

Game Masters I - Apocalypse Arena

Game Masters II - Future Shock Arena

Game Masters III - Nightmare Arena

Edited by Shaheen Banu