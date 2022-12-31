Top GTA 5 mods to try right now

GTA 5 has arguably churned out more mods than any other open-world RPG title in gaming history. From graphical overhauls that switch back to previous entries in the franchise to mods that add random NPC characters to the game, the options are endless.

If you want to relive the criminal adventures of Franklin, Trevor, and Michael, rejuvenating them with a few mods is a great idea this winter. Among an endless list of mods, here are five of the best ones that you should use in Grand Theft Auto 5 this winter.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Open All Interiors and 4 other top-notch mods to take your GTA 5 experience to the next level

1) Mobile Radio

Take your music with you everywhere you go in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mobile Radio is one of the simplest mods for GTA 5, but it makes a lot of difference. It ensures that the songs stay with the player's character even when they are no longer in the car.

Whether players are swimming or running in the game, this mod lets them listen to their favorite songs all the time.

2) Prison Break mod

Enjoy the thrill of escaping from a prison every time you get caught (Image via Rockstar Games)

At one point, many GTA 5 players must have wondered what happens to their characters if they get caught by the police in the game. This is where the Prison Break mod comes in. It sends gamers to prison whenever they get busted by the cops.

Using the Prison Break mod, players can interact with NPC characters inside the jailhouse and even attempt a breakout.

3) Open All Interiors

Explore every mall, public department building, and shop with this mod (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 may be a pretty interactive open-world RPG title, but players only have access to a handful of buildings in Los Santos.

Open All Interiors opens the gates to all structures in Los Santos except gun stores, strip clubs, and car dealerships that are bolted shut. This mod certainly makes Los Santos feel more immersive and offers additional hideouts while running away from cops.

4) Pokeball Mod

Catch whomever you want to fight alongside you (Image via Rockstar Games)

Want a cool gang of NPC characters to fight by your side in GTA 5? The Pokeball Mod is here to help. The mod allows players to catch any NPC character with a Pokeball. They can later choose to withdraw the caught characters and fight alongside them.

However, just like in Pokemon games, players have to weaken their targets before catching them using Pokeballs.

5) Marlowe Valley Safehouse/ Airstrip

Live a grand life inside a luxury villa (Image via Rockstar Games)

Materialism is the name of the game, and GTA 5 surely comes with extravagant safe houses. However, nothing compares to the Marlowe Valley Safehouse mod. It turns Marlowe Valley into a safehouse that comes with its own helipad, an entire private runway, a huge parking lot, and a working bar. Additionally, players will get a fighter jet tucked away in the garage.

If you want to live big, the Marlowe Valley Safehouse mod is definitely for you.

You need to download a Script Hook V or a GTA 5 LUA Plugin to run mods on your PC

Before running a GTA 5 mod, players must download either a Script Hook V or a GTA 5 LUA Plugin on their system.

How to install Script Hook V

Download Script Hook V.

Open the files in a Zip folder.

Once the files have been unzipped, Copy ScriptHookV.dll to GTA V’s folder location.

How to install GTA LUA Plugin

Download GTA LUA Plugin.

Open the files in a Zip folder.

Once the files are unzipped, copy the 'Scripts' folder and the LUA.asi file to GTA 5’s folder location.

Keep in mind that whenever you download an LUA Plugin as part of a mod in the future, make sure to add them inside the 'addins' folder, which is located inside the 'Scripts' folder.

When it comes to each individual mod, make sure to read all the instructions carefully. Ultimately, the mods need to be copy-pasted in the parent GTA folder.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes