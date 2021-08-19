Trevor throws Moodymann off the bridge in new GTA 5 mod

A GTA 5 gameplay video on Reddit shows Trevor throwing Moodymann off a bridge. This feat was accomplished by using a mod that swapped a Lost MC biker for Moodymann.

Trevor Philips, one of the three protagonists in GTA 5, is the craziest among them. Whenever a player switches between one of the three characters, they may see a unique cut-scene.

Trevor's character switch moments are usually the wackiest, where sometimes he is even pursued by the police.

There is one such cutscene where he picks up and throws a Lost MC biker off a bridge in Los Santos. A mod has replaced that biker with Moodymann, a resident DJ in GTA Online.

Moodymann first appeared at The Music Locker after the Cayo Perico Heist update.

He was recently brought back to play a major role in the Los Santos Tuners update. However, fans started to hate his character as most of them consider him annoying.

GTA 5: Redditor showcases mod where Trevor throws Moodymann off a bridge

The original video was posted by a Redditor named LeonZhaid on the GTA Online subreddit. It gathered up to 9.2k upvotes before being locked by the moderators. Redditors were spamming the thread with a sticker of Moodymann with a circle-backlash over him.

GTA Online players have not been happy with Moodymann and Sessanta (Image via r/gtaonline)

While the Los Santos Tuners update was extremely well-received, the same cannot be said about Moodymann and Sessanta. The majority of players have been complaining about how these two characters infuriate them in the game.

A player will first encounter KDJ (aka Moodymann) and Sessanta when they buy an Auto Shop.

They will pretend as if they own the place and boss over the player. Their behavior seems inconsistent with their roles in the Contract missions, which is negligible at best.

Moodymann's character in the game is played by none other but Moodymann himself.

Here is a snapshot from the video, where Trevor throws him off a bridge over the Los Santos Storm Drain:

The final throw (Image via Rockstar Games)

The post might have been locked because hating on his character could mean spreading hatred against him in real life. Players should keep in mind that he is only portraying a fictional character in the game, and it may have been intended that way.

After all, Rockstar is notorious for including extremely annoying characters in their games. The post wasn't particularly toxic, and most Redditors merely agreed that these characters are an annoyance.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

