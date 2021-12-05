Trevor vs Michael in GTA 5: Who has the more complete story arc?

GTA 5 was the first game in the series to have three playable protagonists. Among the three, Trevor and Michael were years-long best friends. After the heist in the prolog, they split when Michael faked his death, and Trevor escaped from the feds.

In the story mode of GTA 5, players get to experience both their storylines, and though Trevor's story is a crazier one, Michael seems to have a well-rounded off-tale.

Many players love playing as Trevor Philips as he is the more radical one and does the craziest things in the storyline of GTA 5. On the other hand, Michael has a more story-based gameplay mode where his narrative is to get out of the life of crime to live a normal life with his wife and kids.

Which protagonist out of Michael and Trevor has the more complete story arc in GTA 5

The players deeply love both Michael and Trevor, and many of them would argue as to which character is their favorite. With Michael's responsible storyline leading players to relate to him to help him achieve the freedom he wants from the current feds and Trevor's story directed by the betrayal of his closest friends, many players wonder who had a more compelling story overall.

Depending on the last mission in the storyline of GTA 5, players get to decide one of three endings. One in which Franklin has to kill Michael, the other where Trevor is the target, and the third is where the three protagonists get together to take down the antagonists.

If players decide to overthrow the antagonists, then they can see Trevor and Michael reach their goal of being free from the corrupt officers. That's when players get to see both stories unfold. When players see the game through, they get to experience the storylines of both the characters to completion.

Also Read Article Continues below

With everything said and done, Michael has a more fulfilling story arc with many missions and an earlier introduction to the game. He has a goal and a motive, while on the other hand, Trevor is just up to what he has always been with no direction or purpose.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar