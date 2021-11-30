3 best free games like GTA 5 for Android and iOS devices (2021)

GTA 5 has been one of the most defining titles in the history of Rockstar Games. The online version, called GTA Online, is enjoyed by millions of players online.

Even though GTA 5 is not available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, it surely has inspired quite a few mobile games. The games given below can run on both Android and iOS devices.

Free Android and iOS games like GTA 5

Here are a few Android and iOS games that GTA 5 players can enjoy:

1) Gangstar New Orleans

This open-world game like GTA 5 allows players to explore the city of New Orleans. From the mysterious bayou to French Quarter, there are many story missions based on the various districts of the city.

The game has AAA graphics and a great soundtrack that players can enjoy. Aside from this game, Gameloft also offers Gangstar Vegas and Gangstar Rio to embellish gameplay.

Android users: Download it from here.

iOS users: Download it from here.

2) MadOut2 BigCity Online

Much like GTA 5, this game also has an online mode that mobile users can enjoy with their friends. There can be up to 200 players on the map at once.

Players can roam around the open-world in cars and the nice car physics will ensure that they have a realistic experience. There are over 60 different types of cars to choose from.

Android users: Download it from here.

iOS users: Download it from here.

3) Payback 2

From gang wars to car races, this game has fifty campaign events that mobile users can take part in. Its wide range of vehicles will surely remind players of GTA 5.

Players can compete with opponents from around the world by taking part in hourly, daily, and weekly challenges. The game has a great rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store and 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Android users: Download it from here.

iOS users: Download it from here.

